Ace Bailey Does Not Want To Be A Sixer

Dylan MacKinnon
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Ace Bailey answers questions from reporters during media availability at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ace Bailey caused quite a stir when he canceled his practice with Rutgers. Now his camp is taking that one step further. ESPN's Jonathan Givony, who has been the source for all things Ace Bailey, reported that Ace Bailey has his eyes set on some particular destinations, and as you can imagine, the Sixers are not one of those destinations.

The word is Bailey wants to go somewhere he can immediately be the star. Obviously that would not be the case here in Philly. If he were on the Sixers, he would be the 4th option at best. Even if Joel Embiid and Paul George get hurt again, Bailey would be behind Tyrese Maxey and perhaps even Jared McCain. So Bailey has done what he can to make sure the Sixers do not take him. Including canceling the workout, and now publicly declaring the teams he wants to take him.

As for the Sixers, they seem pretty locked into VJ Edgecombe. Everything out of the Sixers camp has been glowingly positive about the Baylor guard. He even worked out with Maxey, letting the Sixers get a good idea of the fit next to their star Guard.

Edgecombe is not the perfect fit here. He is another guard when they are already guard-heavy. And while he is not a terrible shooter, he does not fit their need for another high-end 3pt shooter either.

But he would bring great defense and athleticism, and that is something the Sixers' backcourt could use. Maxey made great strides as a defender last season, but being 6ft 2 limits him on the defensive end. Edgecombe brings more size to the backcourt and a reputation for being a tenacious defender.

The Sixers could still take Bailey. Either to trade him, or to keep him and hope he gets over it. But even before this came, it sounded like they preferred Edgecombe anyway. Ace Bailey giving them the cold shoulder might just be the final straw that leads to them picking Edgecombe.

We will find out Wednesday night. Daryl Morey made the Sixers' plans clear. They want the best player available, regardless of fit. It sounds like they view Edgecombe as the best player. But until they make the pick, we are only guessing.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
