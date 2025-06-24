4 Options For The Sixers On NBA Draft Night

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 21: VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears reacts during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It is draft night for the Sixers. And for the first time in a while, they have a top pick. The one upside to having a season as bad as they did. But who should they pick? Cooper Flagg is obviously not an option. Dylan Harper is likely out of reach too.

But everyone else is on the board. Who should they pick? Here is a quick rundown of their options. Some of which may be more likely in a trade-down scenario.

Ace Bailey- Rutgers

When the Sixers first won the 3rd overall pick, most people penciled in Ace Bailey. At the time, he was the consensus 3rd-best player. A weird draft process has changed that a bit. Not only did Ace cancel his meetings with the Sixers, he is the only American player who has yet to meet with any team outside of the Combine. Now, according to Jonathan Givony from ESPN, Bailey is hoping to end up with a team where he can be the star.

That is a red flag. For a guy whose game already had some red flags. The fact that Rutgers had two top 3 picks but failed to win games is concerning. But Bailey's upside is insane. There were games where he looked like a surefire star. He also disappeared on some nights. The question is do you want to take the risk on him as a player, and take the risk on taking a guy who clearly does not want to be on the Sixers? If you think he is the best player, you should still take him. But maybe the Sixers don't see him that way.

VJ Edgecombe- Baylor

Right now, the clubhouse favorite to be the pick. There has been a ton of praise for Edgecombe from the Sixers camp. His workout with Maxey seemingly went very well. He brings much-needed size to the Sixers' backcourt, and on paper, is a good fit next to Maxey.

The problem is that the Sixers already have a crowded backcourt. Maxey, Jared McCain, maybe Quentin Grimes. So where Edgecombe fits on the team is less clear. He is also not a lights-out shooter, and the Sixers really need one. Still, his defensive upside and athleticism are intriguing.

It sounds like he is the guy they love though.

Tre Johnson- Texas

If you want a lights-out shooter, Johnson is your guy. He scored 19.9 points per game, leading all Division 1 rookies, and shot 39.7% from 3. That type of shooting ability is something the Sixers can use. Like VJ Edgecombe, he also stands at 6ft5, adding some height to the Sixers' short backcourt.

But also like Edgecombe, he is a guard, making it harder to fit him into the Sixers' rotation, unless they let Quentin Grimes walk. He would also be a slight reach. They could trade back and perhaps get him, but depending on where you trade back to, you run the risk of him not being there, and having to go with a plan B or C.

Kon Knueppel- Duke

Knueppel's upside compared to the other guys on this list seems low. He is not as athletic as these other guys. But you could make the argument that he is the most pro-ready. If the Sixers are determined to try and make their current core work, you want a guy who can help you the most right now. There is a case to be made that is Knueppel.

The Duke wing is an excellent shooter, shooting over 40% from distance for Duke. He also showed he can operate in a pick and roll with a center, Khaman Maluach, while at Duke. Something that could certainly be useful playing alongside Joel Embiid.