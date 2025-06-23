This Day in Sports History: June 23

June sports are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. Over the years, legends of their games have provided history with plenty of notable moments. Let's take a closer look at some memories from this day in history.

Palmer's fame stemmed from his remarkable achievements as a golfer, his charismatic personality, and his contributions to the sport's popularity. Bonds is known for his exceptional baseball accomplishments, particularly his record-breaking home run totals, as well as the controversy surrounding his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs. Irving is a professional basketball player recognized for his elite ball-handling, scoring, and playmaking skills. He is a nine-time All-Star, an NBA champion, and an NBA All-Star Game MVP.