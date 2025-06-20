This Day in Sports History: June 20

Sports in June are all about MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, U.S. Open golf, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. There have been several notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game on June 20 in past years. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on June 20 include:

1896: Elisabeth Moore won the women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships.

Alex Smith won the men's U.S. Open Golf Championship, his second Open title victory.

Merritt Buxton won the Belmont Stakes aboard Luke McLuke in 2:20.

Bobby Jones won his third British Open golf title.

Jesse Owens set the 100-meter world record with a time of 10.2 seconds.

Joe Louis got a technical knockout on Arturo Godoy in eight rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.

Louise Suggs won the LPGA Western Golf Open.

Floyd Patterson knocked out Ingemar Johansson in five rounds and regained his world heavyweight boxing title.

Jim Hines was the first to run under 10 seconds in the 100-meter race.

Brooks Robinson got the 2,000th hit of his career.

Bobby Bonds set the National League record for lead-off home runs with 22.

Czechoslovakia got an upset win against West Germany and won the UEFA European Championship.

Roberto Duran beat Sugar Ray Leonard in a unanimous points decision and won the WBC welterweight title.

Pete Rose became the fifth player to play in 3,000 games.

The All Blacks beat France 29-9 and won the first Rugby World Cup.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and won their third NBA Championship in a row. They were the first team to win three in a row since the Boston Celtics of the 1960s. Michael Jordan was named Finals Most Valuable Player for the third year in a row.

Australia beat Pakistan and won the Cricket World Cup.

The Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 and won their first NBA Championship. Dwyane Wade was named Finals MVP.

The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-3 and won back-to-back titles. Lebron James was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row.

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open.

Looking back on these June 20 statistics, the athletes that stand out are Owens, Rose, and Wade.