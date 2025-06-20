Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 19: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

You could say that the New York Mets were looking forward to the Philadelphia Phillies, however dicey an excuse it makes for the club's downturn in the last two series. But if the Mets were destined to rebound against the Phillies in a fight for the NL East lead, they'll have to do it with a makeshift pitching roster.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill, previously scheduled to hurl for tonight's 7:15 p.m. EST series opener in Philadelphia, has been knocked out for four to five weeks with an elbow sprain. As of press time, the visiting Mets were still busy determining a spot-starter for the game, potentially Justin Hagenman or Brandon Waddell from the Triple-A rotation, according to Ezra Lombardi of Sports Illustrated.

Is it bad timing? No, it's worse. 7-2 hurler Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound for Philly, intending to extend New York's losing streak to seven ball games.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+115)

Mets +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Phillies -175

Mets +153

Total

Over 9 (+106)

Under 9 (-126)

*The above data was collected on June 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Betting Trends

The New York Mets have lost six consecutive times.

New York is 1-5 ATS in its last five ball games.

Philadelphia is 7-1 in the last eight games.

The Mets have defeated the Phillies in five straight meetings.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

First baseman Bryce Harper is on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation.

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Third baseman Mark Vientos is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring pull.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill is on the 15-day IL with a right elbow sprain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia already came into the Mets-Phillies series as the healthier ball club. With the Mets hampered by injury at a critical spot, the Phils have a shot to stamp their superiority with a series-opening win that would put the Mets under pressure on the road, where they've looked especially lacking as of late.

If there's anything to keep Philadelphia's run line odds affordable, it's Wheeler's modest 5-5 record against the New York Mets. Fans may see that Wheeler's career ERA versus the Metropolitans is nearly 4.00 and decide that New York's long odds are worth a gamble. But the Philly hurler has found his touch against those same Mets over the last year or so, going 13 frames with 17 strikeouts in the last two meetings.