Josh Uche Looking To Follow The Lead Of Zack Baun

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is chased by linebacker Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots in front of offensive tackle Kolton Miller #74 of the Raiders in the third quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Eagles did not make many splashes this offseason. After resigning Zack Baun, and having multiple homegrown players already under big contracts, money was a bit tight for the Eagles. So they had to rely on under-the-radar signings. Hoping they will find a diamond in the rough again, like they did with Baun last off-season. One player hoping to follow that lead is Josh Uche.

Dave Zangaro from NBC Sports Philadelphia joined Unfiltered this week. He talked about how Uche sees what Baun accomplished here last year, and hopes to follow that lead.

"Uche has had some success in his career... The production hasn't been there otherwise, but you know, you kind of take a listen to what some of the veterans are saying, and Zack Baun said that Uche kind of took his story to heart a little bit. Baun coming here on a one year deal, making the most of it, getting a major contract extension the next off-season. So Uche has something to strive for and to work toward and then. Lane Johnson actually brought up Uche's name when asked about which edge rushers have kind of impressed him so far in the spring."

At one point, Josh Uche looked like he would be a star in New England. He racked up 11.5 sacks for them in 2022. Since then, he has only 5 total sacks in 2 seasons. The Chiefs traded a 6th-round pick for him at the trade deadline last season. He hardly made any impact at all for them as they tried to be the first team to 3-peat.

But clearly there is some talent there. He has been an effective pass rusher in the past. The Eagles' Edge Rush room is not very deep. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt will start, and then Azeez Ojulari will be the first guy off the bench. After them, the only other competition for playing time is a rookie 6th-round pick. Uche could establish a role for himself. It could even grow into a sizable role.

He will need to show much more of his 2022 self, though. What he showed in the past 2 seasons might not even be enough to secure a roster spot, let alone win him playing time. But if he does step up, he very well could be the next Zack Baun to secure himself a big deal in the summer.

With extensions coming for Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and perhaps Jordan Davis, it likely won't be here. But like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, he could get paid elsewhere.

If that were the case, yes, the Eagles would lose him, but they would have found a top edge rusher, for next to no cost. And like they got from Sweat and Williams, it would help them with the compensatory pick formula in the 2027 draft. Win-win for all sides involved.