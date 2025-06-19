Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 18: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides and scores during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 18, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to clinch a series victory in their series finale against the Miami Marlins. Philadelphia snagged the first and third games of the series as they continue to climb the rankings in pursuit of the New York Mets.

The Phillies will rely on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez in this game. Sanchez is in the midst of his third straight solid season, putting up a 3.05 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 14 appearances. He has proven himself consistently able to work deep into games, notching seven-inning appearances in each of his last two contests. Now, he has an advantageous matchup against one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. Sanchez should handle the Miami lineup with relative ease.

Going toe-to-toe with Sanchez is Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Cabrera has had a bit of an up-and-down season, excelling at keeping opponents off the board while struggling to find the zone, often allowing tons of opposing baserunners. The Phillies rank inside the top ten in walks drawn this season, indicating an especially precarious matchup for Cabrera, especially with the amount of power hitters that Philadelphia sports up and down its lineup.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Marlins +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Phillies -159

Marlins +146

Totals

Over 8 (-101)

Under 8 (-116)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies are 38-36 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 9-12 ATS against NL East opponents this season.

The over is 12-9 when Philadelphia plays a division opponent.

The Marlins are 38-34 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 11-9 ATS against NL East opponents.

The over is 12-8 when Miami plays a divisional opponent.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out

Otto Kemp, UTIL - Out

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Kevin Vallego of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Miami Marlins may not win on Thursday, but they will play well enough to cover the run line. Miami is 9th in covering the run line at 38-33, while Philadelphia is 14th at 37-36. Miami is 3-2 against the run line in five games this season, head-to-head with the Phillies. Both starting pitchers have performed well of late, and Miami will have enough production at the plate to remain close in this matchup on Thursday. Philadelphia's starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez, has performed well in each of the last four appearances, allowing 22 hits and seven runs in 25.2 innings, with Philadelphia winning three of the four. The right-hander is 24th in ERA at 3.05, and 47th in WHIP at 1.24. Miami starter Edward Cabrera has had four consecutive strong outings, allowing 17 hits but just three runs in 23.1 innings, with Miami winning three of the four."