Ace Bailey Cancels Workout With Sixers Before Draft

When the Sixers first landed the 3rd overall pick, people immediately focused in on Ace Bailey. For most, he was the consensus 3rd-best player after Cooper Flagg and fellow Rutgers…

When the Sixers first landed the 3rd overall pick, people immediately focused in on Ace Bailey. For most, he was the consensus 3rd-best player after Cooper Flagg and fellow Rutgers player Dylan Harper. But some recent news could change that. Jonathan Givony from ESPN reported late last night that Ace Bailey canceled his scheduled workout with the Sixers.

Givony did specify that the Sixers have not ruled out still taking Bailey. But it certainly makes you question if he will land here.

Bailey has perplexed people around the NBA during the pre-draft process. With the draft under a week away, he remains the only US-based player to not visit with any teams. Bailey declined visits or interviews with multiple teams in the 3-8 range, where he is expected to be picked.

The Sixers did interview him at the combine. In his ESPN article, Givony noted that the Sixers scouted him extensively during the year, with Rutgers being just a short drive from the Sixers headquarters in Camden. So they do not necessarily need to host him for a workout to know whether they like him or not. He could still be their guy if they think he is the best player and best fit.

But one player they have met with is G VJ Edgecombe from Baylor. As a guard, he is maybe not the best fit for what they need. But Morey did say that they will take the best player regardless of position. So if they think Edgecombe is the best player, they will take him and make it work.

Because Bailey did not meet with anyone, it is seemingly not a Sixers-related issue. So maybe he is still the guy. We may not know until draft night. The Mavs will take Flagg. Pick 2 is less certain, but most believe it will be Dylan Harper. There are some rumors that the Sixers will move up. But if they pick at 3, is Bailey still an option? That is now a big question.

