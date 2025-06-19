Ace Bailey Cancels Workout With Sixers Before Draft

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois.

When the Sixers first landed the 3rd overall pick, people immediately focused in on Ace Bailey. For most, he was the consensus 3rd-best player after Cooper Flagg and fellow Rutgers player Dylan Harper. But some recent news could change that. Jonathan Givony from ESPN reported late last night that Ace Bailey canceled his scheduled workout with the Sixers.

Givony did specify that the Sixers have not ruled out still taking Bailey. But it certainly makes you question if he will land here.

Bailey has perplexed people around the NBA during the pre-draft process. With the draft under a week away, he remains the only US-based player to not visit with any teams. Bailey declined visits or interviews with multiple teams in the 3-8 range, where he is expected to be picked.

The Sixers did interview him at the combine. In his ESPN article, Givony noted that the Sixers scouted him extensively during the year, with Rutgers being just a short drive from the Sixers headquarters in Camden. So they do not necessarily need to host him for a workout to know whether they like him or not. He could still be their guy if they think he is the best player and best fit.

But one player they have met with is G VJ Edgecombe from Baylor. As a guard, he is maybe not the best fit for what they need. But Morey did say that they will take the best player regardless of position. So if they think Edgecombe is the best player, they will take him and make it work.