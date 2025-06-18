This Day in Sports History: June 18
Sports action in June revolves around MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field. Many noteworthy events and achievements have happened on June 18 in past years, and these are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on June 18 include:
- 1898: Juliette Atkinson defended her women's singles tennis title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1898: Fred Herd won the U.S. Open Golf Championship.
- 1938: The Brooklyn Dodgers signed Babe Ruth as a coach.
- 1941: Joe Louis defended his world heavyweight title for the 18th time, knocking out Billy Conn in the 13th round.
- 1947: Ewell Blackwell pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Braves.
- 1950: The Cleveland Indians scored an AL record 14 runs in the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Athletics.
- 1960: Golfing legend Arnold Palmer recorded arguably the greatest comeback in U.S. Open history, overcoming a seven-stroke deficit in the final round to win his only title at this event.
- 1967: Don Wilson pitched a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves.
- 1972: West Germany beat the Soviet Union 3-0 to win the UEFA European Championship Final.
- 1975: Fred Lynn had 10 RBIs in a game.
- 1976: Lou Brock and Hector Cruz hit inside-the-park home runs.
- 1979: Sri Lanka scored a huge upset, beating India in the Cricket One-Day International World Cup.
- 1986: Don Sutton became the 19th pitcher to win 300 career games.
- 1993: Dennis Martinez became the 92nd pitcher to win 200 career games.
- 1995: New Zealand defeated England 45-29 in a Rugby World Cup game.
- 1995: Norway beat Germany 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
- 1995: Corey Pavin won the U.S. Open, earning his only major championship.
- 2000: Golfing great Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Open by a record-setting 15 strokes.
- 2001: Retief Goosen won the first of his two U.S. Open Golf Championships.
- 2006: Golfer Geoff Ogilvy made a couple of clutch pars on the last two holes to win the U.S. Open by one stroke.
- 2017: Pakistan recorded a 180-run victory over India, winning the ICC Men's Cricket Championship for the first time.
- 2017: Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open — his first major golf championship.
- 2023: Wyndham Clark earned his first major golf championship at the U.S. Open.
Looking back on these June 18 events, the athletes who stand out are Louis, Palmer, and Sutton.
Louis successfully defended his world heavyweight title a record-breaking 25 times during his 12-year reign as champion from 1937 to 1949. Palmer's comeback win is widely considered his most iconic victory, showcasing his resilience and determination. In MLB history, only 24 pitchers have reached the 300-win milestone. Sutton's fame stems from his illustrious 23-year career as an MLB pitcher, where he set numerous records and earned a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.