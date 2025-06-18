Phillies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies flies out during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 17, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back from their 8-3 loss to the Miami Marlins in Game 2.

The Phillies are 43-30 and sit second in the NL East Division. They also currently hold the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. This four-game series is currently tied at one game apiece. Philly won Game 1, 5-2, but the bullpen struggled in Game 2. Trea Turner had another strong performance, collecting two hits, scoring a run, and hitting a solo home run.

The Marlins are 29-42 and last in the NL East Division. For just the second time in their last nine games, the offense broke out. Miami recorded 13 hits in Game 2, with every player in the lineup except one tallying at least one hit. Xavier Edwards led the way with three hits and one RBI.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+106)

Marlins +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Phillies -159

Marlins +140

Total

OVER 8 (-111)

UNDER 8 (-106)

*The above data was collected on June 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 1-6 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games when playing on the road against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last seven games.

Miami is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Miami's last eight games against Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - 10-day IL

Raylin Heredia, RF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Fenwick Trimble, SS - Day-to-day

Yiddi Cappe, 2B - Day-to-day

Dane Myers, CF - Day-to-day

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL

Rob Brantly, C - 60-day IL

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 19-17 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Phillies rank seventh in runs scored, second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is ranked 16th in ERA. Trea Turner leads the team in batting average and is currently on a three-game hitting streak. On the mound for the Phillies is Ranger Suárez, who is 5-1 with a 2.32 ERA. Seven of his eight starts this season have been quality outings, and three of his last five have been shutouts.

Miami is 15-21 at home and also 6-4 in its last ten games. The Marlins rank 23rd in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the third-worst ERA in the majors. Xavier Edwards leads the team in batting average and is riding a four-game hitting streak. Starting for Miami is Adam Mazur, who is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA this season. He has yet to make a start this year. In his career, he holds a 1-3 record with a 7.49 ERA in eight starts.