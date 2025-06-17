Phillies vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 16: Liam Hicks #34 of the Miami Marlins takes a lead off of first base during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on June 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies look to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Phillies are 43-29 and sit second in the NL East Division. They currently hold the top seed in the NL Wild Card race. Philadelphia won Game 1 of this series 5-2, scoring in several one-run innings and adding insurance runs in the ninth. The top of the lineup performed well, with Trea Turner leading the way with three hits, two RBIs, and a home run.

The Miami Marlins are 28-42 and in last place in the NL East. Before facing the Phillies, the Marlins swept the Washington Nationals on the road, with each game being closely contested. The last two were low-scoring wins. However, over the past three games, Miami's offense has been trending downward and they managed only five hits in Game 1 of this series.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-102)

Marlins +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Phillies -173

Marlins +157

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 6-3 SU in its last nine games against Miami.

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last seven games against Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott, 2B - Day-to-day

Bryce Harper, 1B - 10-day il

Raylin Heredia, RF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Dane Myers, CF - Day-to-day

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day il

Rob Brantly, C - 60-day il

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day il

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 19-16 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Phillies rank eighth in runs scored, second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 16th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs, though he went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 1. During this winning streak, both the offense and pitching have performed well, with most wins coming by three runs or more.

On the mound for the Phillies is Jesús Luzardo, who is 6-2 with a 4.23 ERA. Half of his starts have been quality outings, but two of his last three have been among his worst this season, allowing eight runs in one and 12 in the other.

Miami is 14-21 at home and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Marlins rank 23rd in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. They have the third-worst ERA in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in home runs and RBIs and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Game 1. Recently, the pitching has been decent, but the offense remains more cold than hot.

On the mound for the Marlins is Cal Quantrill, who is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA. He has yet to record a quality start this season but has allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight outings.

Best Bet: Miami Spread