ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Win A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!

Enter for a chance to win a pair of Suite Tickets to join us for some incredible NASCAR action coming to Dover Motor Speedway in July! It’s the Autotrader EchoPark…

Eric Simon
Sponsored By
Philly Sports Trips

Enter for a chance to win a pair of Suite Tickets to join us for some incredible NASCAR action coming to Dover Motor Speedway in July! It’s the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, July 20th. 

New attractions for 2025 include “Miles Beach” with 600 tons of sand, a boardwalk, palm trees, and a sand sculpture display. Plus, the return of the world’s largest rubber duck – a 60’ tall, 15½ ton friendly yellow behemoth.  Enjoy the Orange Crush Bar and all your favorite beach food items. 

Enjoy free fun and games for all ages in the Fanzone, including a petting zoo, face painting and a NASCAR Kid’s Zone! There will be concerts and Driver appearances, and you can walk the Frontstretch of the track at Dover!  

Enter to win this multi-station contest below!

NASCAR
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Summer Cash $5k Giveaway
ContestsSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect