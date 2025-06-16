Win A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!

Enter for a chance to win a pair of Suite Tickets to join us for some incredible NASCAR action coming to Dover Motor Speedway in July! It’s the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, July 20th.

New attractions for 2025 include “Miles Beach” with 600 tons of sand, a boardwalk, palm trees, and a sand sculpture display. Plus, the return of the world’s largest rubber duck – a 60’ tall, 15½ ton friendly yellow behemoth. Enjoy the Orange Crush Bar and all your favorite beach food items.

Enjoy free fun and games for all ages in the Fanzone, including a petting zoo, face painting and a NASCAR Kid’s Zone! There will be concerts and Driver appearances, and you can walk the Frontstretch of the track at Dover!