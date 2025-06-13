Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 11: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on June 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 7-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both teams are carrying some momentum into this game, with the Blue Jays scoring a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Phillies stole two out of three games against the Chicago Cubs. A clash of two momentum-filled teams should result in an entertaining matchup here.

The Blue Jays will send out one of the most underrated pitchers in the MLB tonight. Kevin Gausman has consistently provided excellent play for the last five seasons, and he is successfully working on a sixth in 2025. His 3.87 ERA and 1.03 WHIP are two of the best statistics in the league, and while they have been on the downturn thanks to a couple of rough outings, it remains clear that Gausman gives the Blue Jays an excellent chance at winning every time he steps on the mound.

Things got off to a nightmarish start for Phillies starter Ranger Suarez in 2025. After having the start of his season delayed thanks to an injury, Suarez promptly got rocked for seven innings across three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his season debut. Since then, things have only gone up, as the lefty has recovered to earn a 2.70 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over seven total starts. Suarez has a challenge in front of him here, as the Blue Jays have hit left-handed pitching quite well this season, setting the stage for a great matchup.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+161)

Phillies +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +101

Phillies -114

Totals

OVER 8 (-108)

UNDER 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 41-27 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 20-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 37-30-1 in Toronto's games this season.

The Phillies are 15-19 ATS when playing at home.

The Phillies are 18-20 ATS in games following a loss.

The OVER is 17-15-2 when the Phillies play in Citizens Bank Park.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander, LF - Out.

Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.

Ernie Clement, INF - Day-to-Day.

Yimi Garcia, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out.

Brandon Marsh, CF - Day-to-Day.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Cole Shelton of Statsalt writes, "Toronto has been one of the hottest teams in the majors as of late, and this is a good spot to take the Blue Jays to get the win. Gausman has been stellar this season, while Toronto has been able to hit lefties well this season. The Blue Jays' bats are hot right now, and it's hard to go against them. Add in Gausman on the mound, and it's a good spot for Toronto to get the win. Take Blue Jays ML."