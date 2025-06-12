Is Jaire Alexander A Realistic Option For The Eagles?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 14: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to an interception during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Howie Roseman has done as good of a job as one can expect filling in the many holes created this off-season by departing veterans in free agency. But CB is still a position where, despite a surplus of young talent, they could use a veteran addition. Enter Jaire Alexander.

The Packers released the 2-time Pro Bowler earlier this week. It ended a 7-year run where Alexander became a staple of the Packers' defense. With the Eagles having a slight need at corner, people immediately asked if he might end up in Philly.

Is Jaire Alexander Still A Top CB?

Anytime someone is let go, traded away, etc, the first thing you need to ask is why. Why is their old team willing to move on from them?

In Alexander's case, injuries play a big factor. After making the Pro Bowl in 2022, he played in only 14 games combined over the last 2 seasons. Back and shoulder issues limited him in 2023. A knee injury sidelined him last season.

But last season, he still played well when healthy. In 2024, he held opposing QBs to a passer rating of just 79.9. The 3rd lowest mark of his 7-year career, with only the 2 Pro Bowl Seasons topping it. He did allow 2 TDS, but also came away with 2 picks and 3 PBUs, and allowed only 14 total catches in 7 games.

Alexander is a guy who still has something to offer. There is just a clear injury risk. So whether he is worth signing or not comes down to how much he ends up costing.

Does Jaire Alexander Have Interest In the Eagles?

Whether or not the Eagles have interest in him is a different question. But Jermey Fowler from ESPN joined Kincade and Salciunas and explained why he thinks Alexander has interest in the Eagles.

Christian Parker spent two years coaching Alexander as the Packers' Defensive Quality Control Coach. If Alexander is looking to take a prove-it deal, the Eagles would make sense for him. He would be playing with two other high-level corners, taking pressure off him, and we just saw two departing Eagles corners, Slay and Rodgers, get deals elsewhere.

Do the Eagles Have Interest In Him?

It makes sense for Alexander, but does it make sense for the Eagles? Fowler also weighed in on that conversation.

Eagles don't feel like they need to make a move. If they were desperate, they might have already made an offer. But that does not mean they have no interest. It just gives them leverage in negotiating any deal. They feel comfortable waiting and seeing.

It is worth mentioning that while they might say they feel good about Kelee Ringo, their actions last year might show something different. Ringo hardly saw the field on defense. Only coming in when the benches were cleared for the most part. He was 5th on the depth chart and relegated mostly to Special Teams.

At least for now, they are acting like a team that is not desperate to add at CB. But where there is smoke, there is fire. And the longer Alexander waits to sign anywhere, the more it means he is not getting the offers he wants. If he waits long enough, maybe he takes a team-friendly deal somewhere he knows he could thrive, and then try to cash in next season.

If that happens, the Eagles make a ton of sense. Players taking prove-it deals here have done well for themselves. Alexander is only 28. He has the ability to take a risk on a 1-year deal, and bet on himself. A full healthy season, playing a Pro Bowl Level again, could net him a much sweeter contract next off-season than he may get this off-season.