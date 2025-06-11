Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 10: Max Kepler #17 celebrates his two-run home run in the second inning with J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Chicago Cubs during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on June 10, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The two playoff hopefuls split the first two contests of the series, with the Phillies surviving an extra-innings thriller before Chicago evened the set at one apiece. The rubber match is next up in what has been a fantastic series of National League baseball.

An injury to ace Shota Imanaga has forced the Cubs to call upon some other arms to fill the void. Ben Brown has answered the call, providing 11 starts with less than satisfactory results. The righty has posted a 5.37 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP through his starts and two appearances out of Chicago's bullpen. Despite how poor those statistics look, Brown might be hitting his stride as he enters this game. In his last two outings, he held the Cincinnati Reds scoreless over six innings and limited the Detroit Tigers to two runs over seven frames. Another quality start against Philadelphia would officially put Brown on the rebound.

The Phillies do not exactly have a star on the mound in this game either. Jesus Luzardo is in the middle of his second straight subpar season, putting up a 4.46 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP over his 13 starts. Unlike Brown, his last two starts have been downright nightmarish, as the Toronto Blue Jays rocked him for eight runs over two innings. Prior to that, the Milwaukee Brewers hurt Luzardo even worse, dropping 12 runs in three innings of work. The Cubs are an excellent offensive team, so Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson has to be concerned heading into this contest.

Spread

Cubs -1.5 (+151)

Phillies +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Cubs -101

Phillies -111

Totals

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (+103)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs are 20-6 ATS in games following a defeat.

The Cubs are 20-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 19-14-3 when Chicago plays away from home.

The Phillies are 14-19 ATS when playing at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 18-20 ATS in games following a victory.

The over is 17-15-1 when Philadelphia plays at home.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya, C - Out

Porter Hodge, RP - Out

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out

Brandon Marsh, CF - Day-to-Day

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks