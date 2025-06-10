Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola Injury News Opens Door For 2 Phillies Prospects

The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling on the diamond, and extended timelines for injuries to star players have added to the adversity.

Zack Wheeler rejoined the team after a short paternity leave for a strong start to begin their current homestand. A stint on the injured list for Bryce Harper and a new injury to Aaron Nola, however, paint a less optimistic picture.

Two prospects face extended opportunities with the shorthanded Phillies.

Nola Injury Opens Door For Mick Abel

Nola’s absence is downright mysterious. The initial ankle issue on May 14 brought up questions about convenient timing for a struggling pitcher resetting mentally while healing a minor injury that wouldn’t affect his availability if it occurred closer to playoff time.

The length of his stint on the injured list erased that thought. It went from precautionary to more legitimate than initially perceived to an unexpected lingering ankle injury. Now, Nola's struggling with an entirely separate issue.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rob Thomson called it a stress reaction in Nola's right rib. He won’t begin throwing until at least June 24.

“He doesn’t really remember the moment it happened. I think he just woke up one day and it was sore.” -Rob Thomson

It’s possible Nola doesn’t rejoin the starting rotation until after the MLB All-Star Break from July 14-17.

The Phillies don’t plan on adjusting Andrew Painter’s timeline to reach the majors because of Nola’s injury. They’ll stick with Mick Abel in the rotation.

The 23-year-old Abel rookie dazzled in 11 ⅓ innings with only one run allowed in his first two big league starts. The high-powered Chicago Cubs took him deep three times at Citizens Bank Park during his third career start in the series’ middle game.

However, he rallied to strike out Kyle Tucker with the bases loaded in his fourth and final inning. Fanning Chicago’s dangerous slugger avoided turning a bad outing into a true blowup.

“What I’ve seen so far from Mick is a guy that’s really matured. His poise and composure is fantastic. His strike-throwing ability, being able to spin the baseball and spin it for strikes. He’s really been fantastic, and I hope he keeps it going.” -Rob Thomson

Abel spoke with accountability and confidence after the hiccup. He brushed off the notion of Nola’s extended absence affecting his mentality.

“It all comes down to a matter of execution. Tonight, I missed a couple of pitches. I didn’t execute a couple pitches, and they got me good… I’m here until I’m not. I’m just trying to pitch.” -Mick Abel

Harper Injury Opens Door For Otto Kemp

The Phillies still haven’t set a definitive timeline for Bryce Harper to recover from his right wrist inflammation injury.

An unimpressive lineup has scored just 3.2 per game over their last 14, beginning on May 27 when Harper left in the first inning with an elbow contusion. He's appeared in only three games since.

While Alec Bohm occupies first base immediately, third baseman Otto Kemp will attempt to provide the spark the Phillies are missing similarly to Abel.

Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The former undrafted free agent has torn the cover off the ball for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season.

His .313/.416/.594 slash line and 13 home runs naturally pushed the front office to promote him for his MLB debut. He also showcased his power in an impressive batting practice performance on Tuesday.

Thomson has complimented Kemp’s attitude and athletic ability to play multiple positions.

“Otto’s a pretty good athlete. He moves around pretty good (with) really good body control. I wouldn’t be concerned with playing him at first, second, third, left. I think he can do it. He needs some reps too.” -Rob Thomson

It all means nothing in an era when the gap between major league pitching and Triple-A pitching is as wide as it’s ever been.

Kemp had three hits in the extra innings victory in the series opener against the Cubs. He even shrewdly convinced his manager he’s a comfortable bunter despite no previous professional experience.

However, he’s 3/14 since his call-up with only one hit that’s left the infield.