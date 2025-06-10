Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Run Line, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater #85 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 4-3 in extra innings. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

How promising have Mick Abel's two starts on the mound been for Philadelphia? Enough so that Abel's presence as tonight's probable pitcher is causing the sportsbook to defy gravity today.

Chicago is soaring atop the NL Central, while Philadelphia sags in the midst of another slump. Philly had lost five in a row after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in an embarrassing outcome prior to the series against visiting Chi-Town. The Cubs have a splendid 20-15 record on the road.

Is it Abel's sub-1.00 ERA, or Philadelphia's surprise 4-3 win from yesterday that's got this evening's odds so tight? Betting is almost even for a rematch set for Citizens Bank Park at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Cubs -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Cubs -105

Total

Over 9.5 (-105)

Under 9.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-9 ATS in the last 12 games.

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday.

The total has gone under in all of Chicago's last six games..

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

First baseman Bryce Harper is on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation.

Chicago Cubs

Relief pitcher Porter Hodge is on the 15-day IL with an oblique/hip strain.

Catcher Miguel Amaya is on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Eli Morgan is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia could also be favored over Chicago thanks to the Cubs' quiet scoring slump. Chicago isn't yet threatened by St. Louis jumping into first place in its division, but the club isn't currently living up to numbers like infielder Nico Hoerner's .351 batting average.

Chicago has scored just 17 runs in the last six ball games. "The Cubs entered Sunday with a chance to win their series (over the Chicago White Sox)," laments Dustin Riese of Cubs HQ. Instead, it was Jack Flaherty silencing the Cubs offense as he struck out nine across six dominant innings."