Philadelphia Union Improve Unbeaten Streak To 11 Games

With an 11-match unbeaten streak behind them, the Philadelphia Union has climbed to the top of the East and has vaulted to the front of the Supporters’ Shield race with…

Rachel Pitts
Philadelphia Union head coach Bradley Carnell shakes hands with Philadelphia Union midfielder Benjamin Bender (16) after the game against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium.

With an 11-match unbeaten streak behind them, the Philadelphia Union has climbed to the top of the East and has vaulted to the front of the Supporters' Shield race with 34 points through Match Day 17.

Head Coach Bradley Carnell took the time to chat about the season's progress with the Union's digital club reporter, Sage Hurley.

During May, the Union recorded zero losses across nine matches. It featured nine unique starting XIs, 22 different starters, 18 goals scored, and 11 unique goal scorers. Carnell said those numbers are proof of why he advocates giving every member of his squad a chance.

"Every club I coach, we've always tried to say the next man's up. Everyone's got a shot. ... We train the way we like to play games, and everyone's ready. To be ready, you have to be called upon. When you're called upon, you have to do the job. I think everyone's done that," he said.

Looking ahead to the second half of the season, Carnell said the next 17 regular-season MLS matches will be more segmented toward travel. Still, he remains optimistic about what his club can achieve.

"Trying to just set new targets, keep the guys inspired, get them motivated, and looking forward to something. I'd love to reset the league table and start everybody at zero again," he said.

"Our staff's been amazing. We've got everybody on board. Everyone's been collective, investing in the guys who even played the least minutes. So, I'm proud of the staff and the way we've managed this and just kept the belief and the hunger because that's the only way to achieve success and greatness — it's when you stick together."

Rachel Pitts
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
