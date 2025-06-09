Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Cubs will embark on the final leg of their seemingly endless road trip when they open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both teams are in the midst of excellent seasons, but the Phillies have gone icy cold in their last ten games, losing nine of them, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pirates.

Part of the appeal of this game is the quality of pitching present on both sides. The Cubs will count on Matthew Boyd to put together another great outing, something that he has done consistently throughout the beginning of his 2025 campaign. Boyd owns a 3.01 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, two of the best numbers in the MLB. Most recently, the lefty held the Washington Nationals to two runs over seven innings of work, a stat line that will be difficult, but not impossible, to replicate against a dangerous Phillies offense.

The Phillies have the privilege of entrusting the game ball to Zack Wheeler. Wheeler recovered from a couple of rough starts in the early days of the season to return to elite form, posting a 2.96 ERA and a .92 WHIP throughout his 12 starts. Those are truly elite numbers that were helped by a three-game, 20-inning stretch in which Wheeler did not allow a single run. However, several Cubs batters have decent histories against Wheeler, indicating a potentially perilous matchup for the veteran here.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-200)

Phillies -1.5 (+167)

Moneyline

Cubs +111

Phillies -121

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-104)

UNDER 7.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on June 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cubs are 18-6 ATS in games following a loss.

The Cubs are 18-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 18-14-2 when the Cubs play away from home.

The Phillies are 14-17 ATS when playing at home.

The Phillies are 14-13 ATS in games following a loss.

The OVER is 16-15 when Philadelphia plays in Citizens Bank Park.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya, C - Out.

Porter Hodge, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Out.

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Jason Green of Statsalt writes, "The Cubs have lost two of their last three games but are 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Phillies have dropped five in a row and nine of 10 games. The Philly lineup has only totaled eight runs in their five-game skid, where they scored one run in four of them. They will not get many runs off Boyd, who is coming off a good start and has been decent in his last few starts.