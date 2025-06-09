ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Cubs will embark on the final leg of their seemingly endless road trip when they open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both teams are in…

Ezra Bernstein
Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning.
Justin Berl via Stringer/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs will embark on the final leg of their seemingly endless road trip when they open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Both teams are in the midst of excellent seasons, but the Phillies have gone icy cold in their last ten games, losing nine of them, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pirates.

Part of the appeal of this game is the quality of pitching present on both sides. The Cubs will count on Matthew Boyd to put together another great outing, something that he has done consistently throughout the beginning of his 2025 campaign. Boyd owns a 3.01 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, two of the best numbers in the MLB. Most recently, the lefty held the Washington Nationals to two runs over seven innings of work, a stat line that will be difficult, but not impossible, to replicate against a dangerous Phillies offense. 

The Phillies have the privilege of entrusting the game ball to Zack Wheeler. Wheeler recovered from a couple of rough starts in the early days of the season to return to elite form, posting a 2.96 ERA and a .92 WHIP throughout his 12 starts. Those are truly elite numbers that were helped by a three-game, 20-inning stretch in which Wheeler did not allow a single run. However, several Cubs batters have decent histories against Wheeler, indicating a potentially perilous matchup for the veteran here.

Spread

  • Cubs +1.5 (-200)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+167)

Moneyline

  • Cubs +111
  • Phillies -121

Totals

  • OVER 7.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on June 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Cubs are 18-6 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The Cubs are 18-16 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The OVER is 18-14-2 when the Cubs play away from home.
  • The Phillies are 14-17 ATS when playing at home.
  • The Phillies are 14-13 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The OVER is 16-15 when Philadelphia plays in Citizens Bank Park.

Cubs vs Phillies Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

  • Miguel Amaya, C - Out.
  • Porter Hodge, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Bryce Harper, 1B - Out.

Cubs vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Jason Green of Statsalt writes, "The Cubs have lost two of their last three games but are 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Phillies have dropped five in a row and nine of 10 games. The Philly lineup has only totaled eight runs in their five-game skid, where they scored one run in four of them. They will not get many runs off Boyd, who is coming off a good start and has been decent in his last few starts.

While the Cubs lead the Majors in runs scored, they will not get many runs in this game. Wheeler is coming off his worst start of the season, but did not give up any runs in his previous three outings and will be fresh after missing his last start. Back at home after six games on the road. The Phillies will snap their losing streak and send the Cubs to their third loss in four games. Take the Phillies at -140."

Chicago CubsPhiladellphia Phillies
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 5: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies awaits being taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates Rafael Marchan #13 and Bryson Stott #5 against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 4: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 4, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 3: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryson Stott #5 scored on the play. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect