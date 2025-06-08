This Day in Sports History: June 8

Sports in June are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. Throughout the years on June 8, there have been some notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look.

Looking back on these June 8 statistics, the names that stand out are Mickey Wright, Ray Bourque, and Lennox Lewis. Wright won 82 events on the LPGA Tour, placing her second on the all-time win list. Bourque is famous for his scoring prowess, leadership, and success with the Colorado Avalanche, winning his first and only Stanley Cup in 2001. Lewis is famous as a three-time world heavyweight champion and the last boxer to hold the undisputed heavyweight title.