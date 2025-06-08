This Day in Sports History: June 8
Sports in June are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. Throughout the years on June 8, there have been some notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on June 8 include:
- 1882: Jim McLaughlin won the Belmont Stakes with a time of 2:43, riding the horse Forester.
- 1899: Harry Vardon won the British Open Championship for golf. It was his third title.
- 1933: Jimmie Foxx hit three consecutive home runs against the New York Yankees.
- 1935: Sam Parks Jr., who had no prior tournament experience, won the U.S. Open in golf.
- 1950: The Red Sox beat the Browns 29-4 in a game that featured six MLB records.
- 1955: The Brooklyn Dodgers sent pitcher Tommy Lasorda to the minor leagues to make room for Sandy Koufax.
- 1958: Mickey Wright won the LPGA Championship. It was the first of 13 wins for Wright.
- 1961: The Milwaukee Braves set a record of four consecutive home runs.
- 1968: Don Drysdale pitched his 58th straight scoreless inning, setting a new MLB record.
- 1968: Nancy Richey won the French Open women's singles title for the second time. It was her last Grand Slam singles win.
- 1969: Rod Laver won the French Open for men's tennis. It was the second leg of his second Grand Slam.
- 1976: Bobby Orr signed a five-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
- 1977: Nolan Ryan got his fourth career 19-strikeout game.
- 1982: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers four games to two to win the NBA Championship.
- 1985: Chris Evert won her sixth French Open tennis title. It was her 17th Grand Slam title.
- 1986: Ivan Lendl won the French Open tennis title, earning his third career Grand Slam title.
- 2001: Ray Bourque played his final NHL game.
- 2002: Lennox Lewis defended his WBC Heavyweight title against Mike Tyson. Lewis knocked Tyson out in eight rounds.
- 2002: Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams and won her first French Open tennis title.
- 2003: Juan Carlos Ferrero won the French Open tennis title. It was his only major win.
- 2008: Rafael Nadal tied the Open record for four consecutive French titles.
- 2018: The Golden State Warriors won their third NBA Championship in four years, and Kevin Durant was named the MVP of the Finals for the second year in a row.
Looking back on these June 8 statistics, the names that stand out are Mickey Wright, Ray Bourque, and Lennox Lewis. Wright won 82 events on the LPGA Tour, placing her second on the all-time win list. Bourque is famous for his scoring prowess, leadership, and success with the Colorado Avalanche, winning his first and only Stanley Cup in 2001. Lewis is famous as a three-time world heavyweight champion and the last boxer to hold the undisputed heavyweight title.