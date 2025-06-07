This Day in Sports History: June 7

Many exciting sports events take place in June, including Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, and Wimbledon. Throughout history, there have been thrilling sports moments that took place on June 7.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sports moments that have occurred on June 7 include:

1873: James Roe won the Belmont Stakes riding the horse Springbok. His time was 3:01.75.

1900: J.H. Taylor won the British Open in golf for the third time.

1924: Earl Sande won the Belmont Stakes riding the horse Mad Play, with a time of 2:18.8.

1936: The Yankees beat the Indians 5-4 in 16 innings in the longest game without a strikeout.

1941: Eddie Arcaro claimed the first of two triple crowns at the Belmont Stakes.

1941: Craig Wood won the U.S. Open in golf.

1966: The New York Mets passed on Reggie Jackson in the MLB Draft.

1969: Margaret Court won the women's French Open for the third time.

1970: Bill Shoemaker passed Johnny Longden with his 6,033 career win as a jockey.

1978: The Washington Bullets beat the Seattle Supersonics four games to three to win the NBA Championship. Wes Unseld was named MVP.

1980: Chris Evert won her 10th Grand Slam singles crown in tennis.

1980: Tommy John got his 200th career win in MLB.

1981: Bjorn Borg won his sixth French Open title in tennis.

1982: Steve Garvey became the fifth player in MLB history to play in 1,000 consecutive games.

1983: Steve Carlton temporarily passed Nolan Ryan on the all-time strikeout list.

1986: Chris Evert won her 18th Grand Slam and seventh women's French Open title in tennis.

1989: Wayne Gretzky won his ninth Hart Trophy, which is given to the best player in the league.

1994: Rickey Henderson stole his 1,100th career base.

1997: Iva Majoli won her first and only Grand Slam title in tennis.

1997: The Detroit Red Wings swept the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final and won their eighth title in franchise history.

2009: Roger Federer won his only French title.

2010: With the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals selected Bryce Harper, an outfielder out of Southern Nevada.

2014: Maria Sharapova won her fifth Grand Slam singles title.

Maria Sharapova won her fifth Grand Slam singles title. 2015: Stan Wawrinka defeated the great Novak Djokovic at the French Open in tennis. It was Wawrinka's second major title.

Some of the most notable players from June 7 are Tommy John, Chris Evert, and Wayne Gretzky.

John was the first MLB player to have UCL reconstruction surgery, which is a common procedure for pitchers with elbow injuries. He's also known for his 26-year career, his 288 career wins, and his longevity as a starting pitcher.

Evert was well known for her exceptional performance on clay courts, winning a record seven French Open titles and boasting a high winning percentage on that surface.