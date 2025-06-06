Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Run Line, and Total

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 5: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies awaits being taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates Rafael Marchan #13 and Bryson Stott #5 against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Fans have worried about the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen quality since before the 2025 season began. Today, the Phils have to bounce back from a 9-1 loss in which Toronto hit Philly where it hurts even worse, dinging a star starting hurler in Jesus Luzardo for eight earned runs in less than three innings of play.

If the episode isn't hurting today's Phillies odds, it's not just because Luzardo will be resting while 2-1 Joe Ross takes the mound. Philadelphia goes up against one of the worst teams in spring baseball at 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time this evening, when the Phillies visit the 23-39 Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh's 14 wins at home are the 2025 Pirates' only claim to respectability. Will the Phils have as easy a time with the Buccos as in May's home-field sweep of Pittsburgh?

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Pirates +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Phillies -134

Pirates +118

Total

Over 9 (+101)

Under 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone 1-6 over the last seven games.

The Philadelphia Phillies have beaten the Pittsburgh Pirates three straight times.

Totals have gone under in six of the previous seven Pirates-Phillies games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Catcher JT Realmuto is day-to-day with a groin strain.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Relief pitcher Tim Mayza is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Dauri Moreta is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Catcher Joey Bart has been placed on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Relief pitcher Colin Holderman is on the 15-day IL with a thumb injury.

Relief pitcher Justin Lawrence is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia's bullpen was noble on Thursday after Luzardo's blow-up. Manager Rob Thomson's foremost task was to keep the stable's long night from wearing arms down going into the Pirates series. Pittsburgh's own bullpen has shined in recent NL Central series, marking the Buccos' problem as their lack of scoring.

Pittsburgh's likely starter Bailey Falter could frustrate Bryce Harper's batting lineup in midst of its losing skid, having allowed just two earned runs in his last three appearances. Falter's stamina may compensate for the Pirates' tired bodies after playing a rain-delayed game against Houston into the night on Thursday. Pittsburgh's initial rain delay lasted "three hours of waiting," according to Alicia de Artola of FanSided.