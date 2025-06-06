Lincoln Financial Field to Host HBCU Showdown: Vick’s Norfolk State vs. Jackson’s Delaware State

Philadelphia is set for a historic college football event this fall as Lincoln Financial Field welcomes two NFL legends back to the city, this time on the sidelines. On October 30, 2025, Michael Vick will lead the Norfolk State Spartans against DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets in a highly anticipated HBCU matchup.

This college football season marks the head coaching debuts for both Vick and Jackson. The two former Eagles stars, who thrilled fans as teammates from 2009 to 2013, are now bringing their talents and leadership to the college ranks, shining a national spotlight on HBCU football.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, Vick said, "This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage. Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) moved this marquee game to the Eagles’ home stadium to accommodate the tremendous fan interest and provide student-athletes with a professional-level experience. Tickets for this historic matchup go on sale June 17, giving fans the chance to see two storied HBCU programs and their celebrity coaches in action.

This event is more than just a football game—it’s a celebration of HBCU culture, athletic excellence, and the enduring impact of Jackson and Vick in Philadelphia. With both programs gaining national attention thanks to their high-profile hires, the October showdown is expected to draw a packed house and create unforgettable memories for players, alumni, and fans alike.