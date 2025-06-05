Win A Pair Of Tickets To “SMALL BALL”An Off-beat Musical

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eric Simon
Small Ball 2025

Philadelphia loves sports, so why not a sports-themed musical? Step into the surreal, magical world of Small Ball, where melancholy journeyman basketball player Michael Jordan (no, not that Michael Jordan) has recently started playing in the international league with the Lilliput Existers – as in Lilliput, from Gulliver’s Travels.

With teammates who are only six inches tall, the team’s fortunes, and the post-game press conferences, rest on Michael’s shoulders. 

Small Ball is an off -beat musical delight, commissioned and co-produced by Daryl Morey, President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Directed by Co-Artistic Directors Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky.

An East Coast Premiere.

Shows are running from June 6th-29th

Location is The Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 S. Broad Street)

You can also buy tickets here https://philadelphiatheatrecompany.org/small-ball/

Basketball
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
