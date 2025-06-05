Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 4: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 4, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto's 2-1 squeaker of a win from Wednesday ensures that Philadelphia will not sweep its current road series. It's safe to say, though, that Phillies fans would rather see their club lose 2-1 than prevail 14-13 against a lesser team. Philly's pitching in the middle game was encouraging to those who've questioned the club's stable of arms, casting a low-ball O/U (7.5) total for today's rubber match at 3:07 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jays kept the Phillies' offense at bay in the rematch with quality pitching of their own. But even though Toronto's relievers allowed zero runs in an impressive show, the unit was boosted by Jose Berrios' strong six-inning appearance, just as Philly's bullpen didn't work a lot thanks to Mick Abel's long evening.

Probable pitchers Chris Bassitt and visiting Jesus Luzardo have each failed to last past the fourth inning in one of their last two starts. If there's less stamina on the mound today, which team will take advantage?

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Phillies -112

Blue Jays +101

Total

OVER 8.5 (+111)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies are 1-5 over the last six games.

Philadelphia is 8-3 in its last 11 ball games against Toronto.

Philadelphia is 14-3 in its last 17 games on the road.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 6-1 in their last seven ball games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Toronto's last six games.

Toronto is 8-1 in its last nine games at home.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Toronto Blue Jays

Center fielder Daulton Varsho is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Catcher Tyler Heineman is on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Ace pitcher Max Scherzer is on the 60-day IL with a thumb injury.

Right fielder Anthony Santander is on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Ryan Burr is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

It's a surprise that Philly's rubber match odds aren't getting shorter by the minute, since Luzardo is getting some truly breathless praise on the home front. "Luzardo's been the best pitcher on the Phillies this year and one of the best pitchers in baseball," praised the FanGraphs blogger Ben Clemons last month.

Such hype may be over the top, but Luzardo's only a dicey bet against the Blue Jays because of the style matchup. Toronto is a terrific contact-hitting team in 2025, the type of patient batting order that can fight Luzardo's array of sliders and get the baseball into the outfield. Toronto's OBP ranks seventh in MLB.