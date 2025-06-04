Saquon Barkley, NFL’s Highest-Paid Running Back, Raises Retirement Questions

Eagles fans are buzzing after Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s highest-paid running back, hinted at the possibility of early retirement, just months after signing a historic contract with Philadelphia. Barkley’s two-year, $41.2 million extension, signed in March 2025, made headlines for its $36 million fully guaranteed and set a new standard for running back salaries.

At the time of signing, Saquon Barkley expressed his commitment to the team, saying, “I want to be here for a very long time.” The deal, which averages over $20 million per year, could also include up to $15 million in incentives and performance bonuses. This contract followed his first year with the Eagles, where the 28-year-old running back shattered Terrell Davis’s single-season rushing record, finishing with 2,005 yards in the regular season and an additional 499 yards in the playoffs, totaling an incredible 2,504 yards.

In a recent appearance on the Greenlight podcast, which was recorded at Geno's Steaks (or Steakquons at the time), Barkley said, "I'll probably be one of those guys that it'll be out of nowhere. I'll probably just wake up one day, whether it's in the next year or 2 years and just be like, 'Yeah it's over."

Barkley’s performance was instrumental in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over Kansas City. However, his recent comments about possibly stepping away from football have raised concerns about the team’s investment and future plans. With 87% of the contract guaranteed, the Eagles face significant salary cap implications if Barkley retires early.