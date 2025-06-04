ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies put a dynamic game together to defeat Toronto 8-3 on Tuesday, and threaten to win the series at Rogers Centre before a rubber match can take place….

Kurt Boyer
TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 3: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryson Stott #5 scored on the play. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 3: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryson Stott #5 scored on the play. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies put a dynamic game together to defeat Toronto 8-3 on Tuesday, and threaten to win the series at Rogers Centre before a rubber match can take place. Massive outings for infielders Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Alec Bohm have given the Phillies mojo for tonight's rematch at 7 p.m. EST. 

Toronto's pitching and defense look suspect, just as the series-opening loss ends a mighty home-field win streak in late spring. But look at tonight's odds, and try not to do a double-take. Yes, that's the Phillies with the skeptical moneyline odds, and Toronto with a slight edge in the odds to win and the Run Line picks. 

The odds aren't inspired by a pitching mismatch, at least not in the usual sense. Mick Abel of the Phillies is a prodigy, while opposing probable pitcher Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays is a known commodity. 

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+142)
  • Blue Jays +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -103
  • Blue Jays -107

Total

  • Over 9 (-122)
  • Under 9 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Philadelphia is 9-1 in its last nine games on the road. 
  • Totals have gone over in all five of Toronto's last five ball games.
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games. 
  • Tuesday's outcome snapped a seven-game Toronto win streak at home. 

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Toronto Blue Jays

  • Center fielder Daulton Varsho is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.
  • Catcher Tyler Heineman is on the seven-day IL with a concussion.
  • Ace pitcher Max Scherzer is on the 60-day IL with a thumb injury.
  • Right fielder Anthony Santander is on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.
  • Relief pitcher Ryan Burr is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.
  • Second baseman Andres Gimenez is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks 

Abel's sterling debut would lead to better odds on the Phillies tonight, if only his signature skill wasn't relief pitching. Abel fanned nine batters and gave up no runs in his first outing of the season, "(demonstrating) an impressive blend of velocity and control," according to the Philadelphia Phillies beat at Motociclismo.

Still, if Berrios finds a way to last longer than Abel on the mound, Toronto could be in position to attack Philly's suspect relief pitching without the visiting bullpen's ROTY candidate to make the save. The Blue Jays will swing for the fences against new hurlers, with the lingering confidence of a long home streak. 

Predict a ragged game with stretches of good and bad pitching, and another over-total-runs outcome.

Philadelphia PhilliesToronto Blue Jays
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 1: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single in the first inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on June 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates an RBI single in the eighth inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
MLBBrewers vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 27: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
MLBAtlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect