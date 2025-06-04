Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 3: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryson Stott #5 scored on the play. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies put a dynamic game together to defeat Toronto 8-3 on Tuesday, and threaten to win the series at Rogers Centre before a rubber match can take place. Massive outings for infielders Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Alec Bohm have given the Phillies mojo for tonight's rematch at 7 p.m. EST.

Toronto's pitching and defense look suspect, just as the series-opening loss ends a mighty home-field win streak in late spring. But look at tonight's odds, and try not to do a double-take. Yes, that's the Phillies with the skeptical moneyline odds, and Toronto with a slight edge in the odds to win and the Run Line picks.

The odds aren't inspired by a pitching mismatch, at least not in the usual sense. Mick Abel of the Phillies is a prodigy, while opposing probable pitcher Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays is a known commodity.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+142)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Phillies -103

Blue Jays -107

Total

Over 9 (-122)

Under 9 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 9-1 in its last nine games on the road.

games on the road. Totals have gone over in all five of Toronto's last five ball games.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Tuesday's outcome snapped a seven-game Toronto win streak at home.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Toronto Blue Jays

Center fielder Daulton Varsho is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Catcher Tyler Heineman is on the seven -day IL with a concussion.

-day IL with a concussion. Ace pitcher Max Scherzer is on the 60-day IL with a thumb injury.

Right fielder Anthony Santander is on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Ryan Burr is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Abel's sterling debut would lead to better odds on the Phillies tonight, if only his signature skill wasn't relief pitching. Abel fanned nine batters and gave up no runs in his first outing of the season, "(demonstrating) an impressive blend of velocity and control," according to the Philadelphia Phillies beat at Motociclismo.

Still, if Berrios finds a way to last longer than Abel on the mound, Toronto could be in position to attack Philly's suspect relief pitching without the visiting bullpen's ROTY candidate to make the save. The Blue Jays will swing for the fences against new hurlers, with the lingering confidence of a long home streak.