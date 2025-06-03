‘Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo’ Launches on Monday, June 9th on 97.5 The Fanatic

Beasley Media Group announces the launch of Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo on 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) in Philadelphia. The new afternoon drive show will officially debut on Monday, June 9, 2025, from 2p.m. — 6.p.m.

Unfiltered with Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo is where Philly sports fans will come for truth, not fluff. Their mission is to deliver bold, authentic, and unapologetic conversations that reflect the passion, intensity, and loyalty of this city’s fan base. From the field to the front office, no topic is off-limits. Whether they’re breaking down big plays, calling out bad calls, or clashing over takes, their goal is to inform, entertain, and represent the voice of the real Philly sports fan—raw, unfiltered, and always all-in

Together, Ricky and Bill will bring a dynamic blend of perspective, passion, and personality to the airwaves!

Bottalico, a former Major League pitcher and longtime TV analyst, provides an insider’s edge to the conversation. Having spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors—including seven with the Phillies — he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. His fiery commentary, no-nonsense delivery, and deep Philly sports roots have made him a fan favorite across the region. With years of experience behind the mic and in the dugout, Ricky brings firsthand insight and a fierce competitive spirit to every show.

Colarulo, who joined The Fanatic in January 2024, quickly became one of the station’s most respected voices. His background as a former trial attorney, combined with his deep knowledge of Philadelphia sports and meticulous on-air preparation, has earned him a loyal following. A graduate of Gettysburg College and Temple University’s James E. Beasley School of Law, Bill made the leap into sports media to follow his lifelong love for the game and the city.

“I’ve never been one to sugarcoat things, and that’s exactly what this show is about—raw, real, and unfiltered,” said Bottalico. “Philly fans deserve honesty, and Bill and I are here to give it to them straight—no fluff, just great sports talk.”

“This city lives and breathes sports, and getting the chance to be part of that conversation every afternoon with Ricky is something I don’t take for granted,” said Colarulo. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to bring passionate, informed, and entertaining Philly sports talk to our listeners every day.”

“Ricky and Bill’s ability to connect with our audience through compelling insight and thoughtful commentary make them the perfect team for afternoons on The Fanatic,” said Paul Blake, Vice President and Cluster Manager at Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we’re confident they’ll deliver a must-listen experience every afternoon on The Fanatic.”