Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The sportsbook odds for tonight's Toronto Blue Jays versus Philadelphia Phillies series opener seem to defy everything that's occurred on the diamond since early last week. Toronto fans have every reason for being excited about the 7 p.m. EST first pitch … except for a pesky betting line in favor of Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays open this week's series as one of only four American League teams to have reached 20 wins at home. The Oakland Athletics already had a bad home-field record for 2025, and following the Blue Jays' sweep of the visiting Athletics in four games, they've got a lousy record in road games too. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk is working on what could be his best season yet at age 26.

Meanwhile, the Phillies were themselves the victims of a sweep coming into the Toronto series. If the Phils can't come close to beating Milwaukee, why the happy odds against an opponent with a better record?

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+114)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

Phillies -144

Blue Jays +126

Total

Over 9 (+105)

Under 9 (-123)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Toronto Blue Jays have an active seven-game win streak at Rogers Centre.

Totals have gone over in all four of Toronto's last four ball games.

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost four consecutive games.

Philadelphia is 1-6 ATS in the last seven ball games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

First baseman Bryce Harper is day-to-day with an elbow injury.

Toronto Blue Jays

Center fielder Daulton Varsho is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Catcher Tyler Heineman is on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Pitcher Max Scherzer is on the 60-day IL with a thumb injury.

Right fielder Anthony Santander is on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Relief pitcher Ryan Burr is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

It was Yogi Berra who said, "Nobody goes there because it's too crowded." MLB speculators may have turned Philadelphia into tonight's favorite to win without realizing it, because they think the market is due to overreact to Toronto's winning streak, and to what seems like more issues in the Phillies' bullpen.

While it's true Milwaukee scored an ugly run total in the sweep of Philly, the bulk of it came against one Phils starter having a bad night. Jesus Luzardo's pitching effort in a 17-7 Brew Crew victory was called "the worst of his big league career" by Anders Pryor of Sports Illustrated. Tonight's probable pitcher, Cristopher Sánchez, should hold a firmer line against 2-6 Bowden Francis of Toronto.