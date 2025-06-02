This Day in Sports History: June 2

Major sporting events in June include MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf, and the Canadian Grand Prix. June 2 has witnessed several notable sports moments and legendary performances. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on June 2 include:

1869: The Cleveland Forest Citys played the first professional baseball game in Cleveland, losing to the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

The Cleveland Forest Citys played the first professional baseball game in Cleveland, losing to the Cincinnati Red Stockings. 1896: Henry Griffin won the Belmont Stakes aboard Hastings in 2:24:5.

Henry Griffin won the Belmont Stakes aboard Hastings in 2:24:5. 1908: Royal Tourist, ridden by Eddie Dugan, won the Preakness Stakes, posting a four-length victory over Live Wire.

Royal Tourist, ridden by Eddie Dugan, won the Preakness Stakes, posting a four-length victory over Live Wire. 1922: MLB first baseman Stuffy McInnis' errorless streak ended after he recorded 1,700 chances.

MLB first baseman Stuffy McInnis' errorless streak ended after he recorded 1,700 chances. 1934: Margaret Scriven defeated Helen Jacobs 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to become the French Open women's singles tennis champion.

Margaret Scriven defeated Helen Jacobs 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to become the French Open women's singles tennis champion. 1935: Fred Perry beat Gottfried von Cramm in the French Open, becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slam singles titles.

Fred Perry beat Gottfried von Cramm in the French Open, becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slam singles titles. 1935: Babe Ruth announced his retirement from baseball at the age of 40.

Babe Ruth announced his retirement from baseball at the age of 40. 1950: St. Louis pitcher Harry Dorish stole home in the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Senators.

St. Louis pitcher Harry Dorish stole home in the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Senators. 1958: Brooks Robinson hit into the first of his record four triple plays.

Brooks Robinson hit into the first of his record four triple plays. 1958: Whitey Ford struck out six consecutive batters, tying an American League record.

Whitey Ford struck out six consecutive batters, tying an American League record. 1962: Rod Laver beat Roy Emerson in an all-Australian final to win the French Open men's singles title.

Rod Laver beat Roy Emerson in an all-Australian final to win the French Open men's singles title. 1971: Ajax defeated Panathinaikos 2-0 to secure victory in the European Cup.

Ajax defeated Panathinaikos 2-0 to secure victory in the European Cup. 1985: Nancy Lopez won the LPGA Championship by eight strokes.

Nancy Lopez won the LPGA Championship by eight strokes. 1987: With the first pick in the 1987 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr.

With the first pick in the 1987 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. 1989: Eric Davis hit for the cycle.

Eric Davis hit for the cycle. 1996: In golf, Annika Sörenstam won back-to-back U.S. Women's Open titles.

In golf, Annika Sörenstam won back-to-back U.S. Women's Open titles. 1997: Albert Belle's 27-game hitting streak with the Chicago White Sox ended, tying a franchise record.

Albert Belle's 27-game hitting streak with the Chicago White Sox ended, tying a franchise record. 2017: Alex Puccio climbed Dead Meadow.

Alex Puccio climbed Dead Meadow. 2019: South Korean golfer Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women's Open, securing her first major title.

South Korean golfer Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women's Open, securing her first major title. 2024: Simone Biles won her ninth U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

Simone Biles won her ninth U.S. Gymnastics Championship. 2024: Japanese golfer Yuka Saso became the U.S. Women's Open champion, winning her second major title.

Looking back on these June 2 events, the ones that stand out are Griffey Jr.'s selection and Biles' gymnastics record.