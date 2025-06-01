Rhys Hoskins Trade Conversation Is Unimaginative

When the Milwaukee Brewers traveled to Citizens Bank Park for a weekend sweep, chatter surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies focused on a familiar name.

Should the World Series contending Phillies trade for Rhys Hoskins ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline if the middling Brewers slip out of the playoff race?

The former top prospect and franchise centerpiece reminded Phillies fans of his right-handed pull power with a pair of three-run homers on Saturday. Philadelphia logically wants to believe in a reunion with a player who made such an admirable impact on the local community.

However, the idea to trade for Rhys Hoskins is entirely unimaginative.

Why Rhys Hoskins Isn't A Fit

Hoskins would complement some of the sluggers in the lineup well. He ranks in the 93rd percentile of MLB hitters in chase rate, which has notoriously been a weak spot for the Phillies in critical moments in recent postseasons. He still brings the same understanding of the strike zone that helped him rank towards the top of the majors in walks throughout his prime seasons with the Phillies.

However, singular focus on Hoskins' fit in the lineup doesn't account for the collective effect a potential move would have on the Phillies.

The trade conversation hinges on Bryce Harper and his willingness to return to the outfield. The Phillies could potentially shuffle their defense with Hoskins at first base if Harper agrees to another position switch. The Showman already considered a similar move on his own during the offseason when speculation about acquiring Pete Alonso or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. circulated on the rumor mill.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The offseason conversation, however, had more to do with Harper’s intensely competitive drive than the organization’s interest in realigning the defense.

The Phillies moved Harper to first base in 2023 partly to lighten his throwing workload after a Tommy John surgery. Ramping that workload up after Harper’s recent elbow injury creates an additional risk.

The move would also theoretically push Nick Castellanos to left field and erase the progress he’s made to become a passable right fielder. It would end Max Kepler’s opportunity to become an important contributor on a one-year contract.

The collective shuffle would all be with the intended benefit of accommodating Hoskins, who was a defensive liability for most of his six seasons with the Phillies. It also wouldn’t impact the offense in center field, the true weak spot of the lineup.

Dave Dombrowski & The Phillies' Future

Fans advocating for a Rhys Hoskins trade aren’t properly considering how Dave Dombrowski will allocate his resources approaching the July 31 deadline.

The future Hall of Fame executive has demonstrated an underdiscussed focus on allowing top prospects to progress toward the major league level. He doesn’t intend to exhaust the organization’s resources in a window of World Series contention, partly because of the organization’s history in a decade of dormancy beginning in 2012 after their former All-Star core faded.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The Phillies aren’t likely to let Kyle Schwarber or J.T. Realmuto leave in free agency this winter. Acquiring the 32-year-old Hoskins would mean allocating resources toward yet another position player in the same age range as Harper, Schwarber, Realmuto, Castellanos, and Turner. The return package would likely include Mick Abel or another promising prospect.

Dombrowski and the front office have maintained long-term organizational flexibility that didn’t exist in 2012. A Rhys Hoskins trade would damage that flexibility without improving the bullpen, the greatest detriment to the Phillies’ hopes for a World Series in 2025.

More Imaginative Moves

The Phillies could benefit from looking across Pattison Avenue at the Gold Standard of Philadelphia sports.

Howie Roseman allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to slip out of championship contention in the seasons following the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl after the 2017 season. The Eagles signed Jordan Matthews midseason in 2018… and in 2019… in the most obvious of a series of unimaginative moves that didn't properly revitalize their roster.

However, Roseman has grown in player personnel decisions since his second Super Bowl appearance after the 2022 season. He handled success more effectively, and the Eagles won a second championship two years later.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave wound up on the free agent market this offseason. The Eagles needed help along the line, but Roseman has more creatively maneuvered beyond signing a retread because his past with the organization and declining value offered some convenience.

Dave Dombrowski should avoid the lure of a comfort level. He can manage the roster more effectively by evaluating players without consideration to their history with the Phillies.

He will weigh the return costs for relievers Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles leading up to the MLB Trade Deadline. The depth of the starting pitching at the major league level and in the minors offers a potential internal solution to the roster’s most obvious shortcoming.