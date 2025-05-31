This Day in Sports History: May 31
May 31 features some of the most remarkable individual efforts in sports history, including two fantastic achievements from the world of running and some excellent individual NBA performances. At a team level, the day is defined by championship competitions in the NBA and European soccer.
Individual Achievements and Incredible Efforts
- 1999: The San Antonio Spurs faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of the Western Conference Finals, which turned into a hotly contested matchup. Spurs forward Sean Elliot hit a ridiculous three-point shot as the clock wound down, winning the game and creating a moment referred to by fans as the Memorial Day Miracle.
- 2007: In one of the most incredible individual efforts in recent memory, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James carried his team to a double-overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. James scored the last 25 points en route to a victory for his team.
- 2008: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt broke the world record in the 100-meter sprint, running it in just 9.72 seconds.
- 2015: A woman named Harriette Thompson put out a Herculean effort and finished a San Diego marathon at the age of 92, making her the oldest woman ever to complete a marathon.
- 2018: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane announced his retirement after winning three straight Champions League titles, one of the most impressive feats in the history of soccer.
Team and Promotional Efforts
- 1961: Benfica and FC Barcelona faced off in the European Cup Final, with Benfica defeating the soccer giant 3-2. It was the first time a Portuguese team had won the European Cup.
- 1983: The Philadelphia 76ers managed to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, claiming their third title in franchise history.
- 1984: The Boston Celtics met their hated rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the second game of the NBA Finals. The Celtics survived overtime to even up the series at one game apiece, then went on to win the series in seven games.
- 2014: For the second time in UFC history, two events were hosted on the same day. One was played in Berlin, Germany, headlined by middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Mark Munoz, with Mousasi winning by rear-naked choke in the first round. The other, much more high-profile, was held in Brazil and highlighted the end of The Ultimate Fighter reality television show. It was headlined by heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Fabio Maldonado, with Miocic winning via a first-round knockout.
While countless incredible sports moments occurred on May 31, one particular one, achieved by a regular person, stands out. Harriette Thompson's pure determination to finish a marathon regardless of her age encapsulates why sports are so well loved. They bring out the best in those who participate and inspire those who watch. Thompson's record and the amazing achievements obtained by LeBron James and Usain Bolt make May 31 a wonderful day in sports history.