This Day in Sports History: May 31

May 31 features some of the most remarkable individual efforts in sports history, including two fantastic achievements from the world of running and some excellent individual NBA performances. At a team level, the day is defined by championship competitions in the NBA and European soccer.

While countless incredible sports moments occurred on May 31, one particular one, achieved by a regular person, stands out. Harriette Thompson's pure determination to finish a marathon regardless of her age encapsulates why sports are so well loved. They bring out the best in those who participate and inspire those who watch. Thompson's record and the amazing achievements obtained by LeBron James and Usain Bolt make May 31 a wonderful day in sports history.