This Day in Sports History: May 30
Despite missing out on moments from crucial American sports such as the NBA and NFL, May 30 has maintained its position as an important day in the sports calendar. A number of MLB legends have had their big moments on this date, while European soccer marks the day with a handful of championship-level games.
Remarkable Individual Records and Achievements
- 1894:Bobby Lowe, the starting second baseman for the comedically named Boston Beaneaters, became the first player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game.
- 1927: Washington Senators starting pitcher Walter Johnson, who had a number of achievements throughout the month of May, pitched his 110th and final shutout, an MLB record that stands to this day.
- 1935: MLB legend and American cultural icon Babe Ruth played his final professional baseball game, grounding out in his lone at-bat against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- 1951:NBA heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles fought Joey Maxim for the fourth time, putting his belts on the line against his arch-rival. Charles won by decision, setting up a fifth meeting between the two.
- 1971: Willie Mays, another MLB player who was no stranger to May's achievements, hit his 638th home run, simultaneously scoring his 1,950th run, a National League record.
- 1986: Barry Bonds made his professional debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate, kicking off a career both legendary and controversial.
- 1987: Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson put his titles on the line against Pinklon Thomas, knocking him out in the sixth round.
- 2012: Viswanathan Anand claimed the World Chess Championship, the fifth world title of his career.
Championship Soccer and a Legend Secures Another Title
- 1957: Real Madrid faced Fiorentina in the second-ever European Cup Final. Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory.
- 1973: Ajax and Juventus faced off, with Ajax triumphing 1-0.
- 1979: In yet another European Cup Final, Nottingham Forest eked by Malmo FF 1-0 to claim the championship.
- 1985: The Edmonton Oilers, led by Wayne Gretzky, destroyed the Philadelphia Flyers 8-3 in game five of the Stanley Cup Finals, securing Edmonton's second straight NHL championship.
- 2009: Two classic English clubs met in the FA Cup Final, as Chelsea beat out Everton 2-1.
- 2015: Arsenal dismantled Aston Villa in the FA Cup Final 4-0 in a much less competitive game than the one played in 2009.
May 30 saw history be made across the sporting world. Chess, boxing, baseball, soccer, and hockey are all featured prominently in the history of this date. The presence of baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Walter Johnson, and Willie Mays makes May 30 a particularly enjoyable day for fans of America's greatest pastime.