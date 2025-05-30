Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Kai Wagner #27 of the Philadelphia Union kicks the ball during the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on May 24, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

MLS speculators are going right down the middle on the Philadelphia Union's fixture this Saturday, an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time visit to Toyota Stadium to clash with the talented "Toros" of Football Club Dallas.

Why are there such deadlocked betting odds on an MLS game between haves and have-nots? Las Vegas must be aware of Philadelphia's fast jaunt into first place in the Eastern Conference, and that FC Dallas is only a four-win team thus far this season. Analysts thought they saw fatigue in a Philly lineup that passed poorly and fell behind against lowly Toronto on Wednesday, needing two late goals to claim three points.

FC Dallas looked crisp and sharp on the attack in this week's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati. Even so, Los Toros is handling rival forwards like matadors, leaking goals-against in a campaign that's been porous to date.

Spread

Philadelphia Union Ev (-108)

FC Dallas Ev (-112)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +155

FC Dallas +160

Draw +270

Total

Over 2.75 (-108)

Under 2.75 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Betting Trends

Philadelphia is on an eight-match unbeaten streak in MLS contests.

Six of the Philadelphia Union's last eight league matches have gone over totals.

Dallas has beaten Philadelphia in three of the last four meetings across competitions.

FC Dallas is winless in Major League Soccer for the month of May.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Defender Neil Pierre is out with a knee injury.

FC Dallas

Midfielder Léo Chú is out with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Predictions and Picks

With Philadelphia's handicap out of Las Vegas looking dicey, it's fair to ask how much Tai Baribo fans will see in Texas. Baribo leads Major League Soccer with a dynamite 13 goals this spring, a number any oddsmaker feels compelled to pay attention to. If the start of June isn't poised to be the striker's recuperation period, are parts of his supporting cast poised to miss the pitch in Dallas?

Word out of Philly reveals no hint of a tanking lineup choice. Baribo is a pure striker with only one assist this spring, but so long as the young midfielder Quinn Sullivan keeps dishing them out, that's just fine.