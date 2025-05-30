Brewers vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 29: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates an RBI single in the eighth inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers look to make it five wins in a row and start their six-game road trip on the right foot.

The Brewers are 29–28 and third in the NL Central Division. They just swept the Boston Red Sox at home, and three of their last four wins have been by one run. The offense has been trending upward, while the pitching has been inconsistent. Milwaukee's last two wins were walk-off victories, and the team scored most of their runs late in games during the Boston series.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 36–20 and first in the NL East Division. They are halfway through a six-game homestand and just won two out of three against the Atlanta Braves. The two wins were close games, but the Phillies lost the finale 9–3. Like the Brewers, Philadelphia has also been generating offense in the later innings.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-159)

Phillies -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Brewers +122

Phillies -134

Total

OVER 9.5 (+105)

UNDER 9.5 (1123)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Milwaukee is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in four of Milwaukee's last five games on the road.

Philadelphia is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games against Milwaukee.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Brewers vs Phillies Injury Reports

Milwaukee Brewers

Daz Cameron, RF - Day-to-day

Tyler Black, 3B - Day-to-day

Luis Pena, SS - Day-to-day

Blake Perkins, CF - 60-day il

Ethan Murray, SS - Day-to-day

Jeferson Quero, C - Day-to-day

Eric Brown, SS - Day-to-day

Garrett Mitchell, CF - 10-day il

Luis Castillo, RF - Day-to-day

Quinton Low, 1B - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Day-to-day

Jordan Dissin, C - Day-to-day

Raylin Heredia, RF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Matt Kroon, CF - Day-to-day

Brewers vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Milwaukee is 11–18 on the road and 7–3 in their last ten games. They rank 11th in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are 19th in ERA. Christian Yelich leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He has a six-game hitting streak and hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 2 of the Red Sox series. The Brew Crew are starting to win close games, and the bats are showing confidence in critical moments.

On the mound for the Brewers is Quinn Priester, who is 1–2 with a 4.23 ERA. He just recorded his first quality start of the season but typically pitches around five innings and allows about three runs.

Philadelphia is 19–9 at home and 8–2 in their last ten games. They rank 9th in runs scored, 4th in batting average, 3rd in on-base percentage, and 8th in slugging percentage. On the mound, they are 11th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He scored a couple of times and hit a home run in the Braves series. Philly will look to bounce back from their most recent loss and get the offense going again.

Starting for the Phillies is Taijuan Walker, who is 2–3 with a 2.97 ERA. He has only one quality start this season and typically doesn't pitch deep into games. Recently, he has been allowing around 2–3 runs per outing.

Best Bet: Over