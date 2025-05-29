This Day in Sports History: May 29

As sports fans might expect, May 29 is chock-full of history from various professional leagues. Most notable among them is the MLB, which has provided most of the extraordinary sporting moments on this date, with record-breaking and incredible individual efforts from some of baseball's most recognizable names.

The most entertaining event from May 29, and the one that likely sticks in most memories, is not a captured championship or a record-breaking moment. Instead, it's the rivalry of the Niekro brothers and Joe's home run that stands out as a truly unique occasion in baseball history. That, combined with several fantastic performances throughout the NBA postseason and soccer championship games, makes May 29 a great day in sports history.