Mike Rose Golf Contest (US Open)

The 2025 US Open returns to one of toughest courses in the world, Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, June 12-15.

It's very long, over 7400 yards with a par of 70, with hard super-fast greens and brutally high rough.

Length is important but driving the ball in the fairway is premium.

If you can pick the winner and the winning score, you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway golf.

No surprise, the consensus favorites are world #1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters champ Rory McIlroy and defending champ Bryson DeChambeau.

But there are some Europeans to bet on - 2025 2-time Tour winner Sepp Straka, the always tough Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Abert.

Par is 280, and that just might be the score to beat. Forget 20-under par, not this year.