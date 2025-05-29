Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies today in the first game of a doubleheader. The Phillies stole Game 1 of the series behind an excellent team pitching performance, making this contest an opportunity to clinch the series against their division rivals.
The Braves will deploy one of their best young arms to the mound in this game. AJ Smith-Shawver has been surprisingly efficient on the season, posting a 3.67 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP through eight starts after being called to replace a couple of injured arms in Atlanta's rotation. While the righty has mostly had success, his last time out marked the only disastrous appearance of Smith-Shawver's season when the Washington Nationals crushed him for seven runs over three innings. The Phillies are far from an ideal rebound candidate, but Atlanta is counting on Smith-Shawver for a return to normalcy here.
The Phillies are the proud owners of one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB, a facet of the team that has been massively helped by today's starter, Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez has consistently put up quality numbers since 2023, continuing that trend by putting up a 3.17 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Here, he will have the home fans at his back and a matchup against a Braves offense that has been hot and cold so far this season.
Spread
- Braves +1.5 (-159)
- Phillies -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Braves +132
- Phillies -148
Totals
- Over 8.5 (-101)
- Under 8.5 (-112)
*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Braves are 5-7 ATS against NL East opponents.
- The Braves are 11-17 ATS when playing on the road.
- The under is 29-19-2 in Atlanta's games this season.
- The Phillies are 7-9 ATS against NL East opponents.
- The Phillies are 11-12 ATS as home favorites.
- The under is 30-23-1 in Philadelphia's games this season.
Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports
Atlanta Braves
- No injuries of note.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Bryce Harper, 1B — Day-to-Day.
Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks
Keagan Smith of DraftKings Network writes, "In this contest, I like under 3.5 total runs for the Braves at -110 odds. The team hasn't looked too formidable as of late, and I fully expect Sanchez to get the better of his opponents through the first few innings and tally plenty of strikeouts. Atlanta's slash line against left-handed pitchers reads .215/.286/.352, so Sanchez maintains an advantage here and should hold the Braves in check for most of the outing."
While picking the under on Atlanta's runs specifically is not a bad play, it is not the best available selection on the board. Instead, the over is the ideal selection. The Braves have not been half-bad on offense as of late, alternating between poor and spectacular performances. Sanchez has been good, but Atlanta should manage to scrape together some offense against him. Meanwhile, the Phillies should have an easy time hitting against Smith-Shawver in front of their home fans en route to a larger run total than most expect.