Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies today in the first game of a doubleheader. The Phillies stole Game 1 of the series behind an excellent team pitching performance, making this contest an opportunity to clinch the series against their division rivals.

The Braves will deploy one of their best young arms to the mound in this game. AJ Smith-Shawver has been surprisingly efficient on the season, posting a 3.67 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP through eight starts after being called to replace a couple of injured arms in Atlanta's rotation. While the righty has mostly had success, his last time out marked the only disastrous appearance of Smith-Shawver's season when the Washington Nationals crushed him for seven runs over three innings. The Phillies are far from an ideal rebound candidate, but Atlanta is counting on Smith-Shawver for a return to normalcy here.

The Phillies are the proud owners of one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB, a facet of the team that has been massively helped by today's starter, Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez has consistently put up quality numbers since 2023, continuing that trend by putting up a 3.17 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Here, he will have the home fans at his back and a matchup against a Braves offense that has been hot and cold so far this season.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-159)

Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Braves +132

Phillies -148

Totals

Over 8.5 (-101)

Under 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves are 5-7 ATS against NL East opponents.

The Braves are 11-17 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 29-19-2 in Atlanta's games this season.

The Phillies are 7-9 ATS against NL East opponents.

The Phillies are 11-12 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 30-23-1 in Philadelphia's games this season.

Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

No injuries of note.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B — Day-to-Day.

Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Keagan Smith of DraftKings Network writes, "In this contest, I like under 3.5 total runs for the Braves at -110 odds. The team hasn't looked too formidable as of late, and I fully expect Sanchez to get the better of his opponents through the first few innings and tally plenty of strikeouts. Atlanta's slash line against left-handed pitchers reads .215/.286/.352, so Sanchez maintains an advantage here and should hold the Braves in check for most of the outing."