Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Nick Castellanos #8 after the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Braves 2-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. The two teams have engaged in one of the most prolific rivalries in the MLB in recent years, ensuring a quality series whenever the two squads meet.

One of Atlanta's most promising young players will take up the spotlight in this game. AJ Smith-Shawver has been a pleasant surprise this season, putting up a solid 3.67 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP over his eight starts. Those numbers are a little bit inflated thanks to Smith-Shawver's last start, when the Washington Nationals absolutely shelled the righty for seven runs in three innings. A matchup with the Phillies could be a recipe for a second straight bad outing if Smith-Shawver cannot pull things together.

The Phillies have an established ace on the mound as an answer to Atlanta's young gun. Zack Wheeler did not have an ideal start to the season, but three consecutive elite outings have levelled out his numbers quite well. The veteran has not allowed a single run in his last 19 innings of work, shutting down the Cleveland Guardians, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Athletics in his three most impressive appearances of 2025. The Braves are easily the toughest matchup of the above teams, providing Wheeler with a much stiffer test.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-165)

Phillies -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Braves +134

Phillies -146

Totals

Over 7.5 (-112)

Under 7.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves are 5-7 ATS against NL East opponents.

The Braves are 11-17 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 8-3-1 when the Braves play an NL East opponent.

The Phillies are 14-12 ATS when playing at home.

The Phillies are 29-20 ATS when playing on equal rest.

The over is 9-7 when Philadelphia plays an NL East opponent.

Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

No injuries of note.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, 1B - Day-to-Day.

Edmundo Sosa, INF - Day-to-Day.

Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Carlos Zabala of SportyTrader writes, "Now that the Braves haven't won Game 1, they're in a difficult position to take the series. The Phillies are red-hot and have an 18-8 record at Citizens Bank Park. If that weren't enough, Wheeler, this season's Cy Young Award candidate with a 6-1 record and 2.42 ERA, will be starting for the Phillies. The Braves will be joined by rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, who is having a good season but had the worst outing of his career in his last start at Nationals Park. Our prediction for Phillies vs Braves is: Phillies -1."