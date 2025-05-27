This Day in Sports History: May 27

May 27 is an important day to remember some exciting sports moments from around the world. Several incredible figures had their moments on this day, and several European soccer teams earned the right to call themselves champions.

May 27 is also a big day for combat sports. Three legends all competed on this date across boxing and mixed martial arts, with Marvin Hagler adding to his illustrious legacy while Matt Hughes and Royce Gracie put on a show to help bolster the popularity of the UFC. On the team side, a handful of championship soccer matches highlighted the rivalry between English and Spanish soccer clubs, and the Warriors represented the NBA well with their series-clinching victory over the Rockets.