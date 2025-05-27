Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 25: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an rbi single scoring Brandon Marsh #16 against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves could have picked a better time to visit Philadelphia. The Phillies had a long win streak snapped by Oakland's 5-4 win on Sunday, which means that Philly will bring an attitude into tonight's 6:45 p.m. opener with Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park, to go with a 1.5 game lead on New York in the NL East.

The Braves have not only failed to catch the Phillies' momentum, but also carry a poor 8-19 road record into another series far from Georgia. The visitors are ranked in the top half of Major League Baseball in hitting and pitching, and in the top 10 in fielding, making Atlanta's number of close losses a major point of frustration.

Tonight's tight odds on a win for either team imply that the Braves' luck will improve. It might take more than good luck to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies, so long as the Phils' debated bullpen holds out.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-196)

Braves -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Phillies -116

Braves +102

Total

OVER 8.5 (-107

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends

Philadelphia has gone 9-1 in the last ten games.

Totals have gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against Atlanta.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Atlanta's last 20 games.

Atlanta is 1-4 in the last five games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Ace starting pitcher Aaron Nola is on the 15-day IL with an ankle injury.

Atlanta Braves

Shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr is on the 60-day IL with a wrist injury.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks

Just when the Phillies' starting rotation takes a hit, the much-maligned bullpen steps up to perform better. Jordan Romano was the only reliever out of four who had a bad outing in last Friday's 5-4 victory over Oakland. In Saturday's series clincher, the bullpen hurled half of the game and allowed just two runs.

Zack Wheeler thinks Philly's pitching would have been even better in California if the host grounds crew hadn't kept the dirt too hard. "The mound was terrible," Wheeler told Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report. "It was like cement." Returning home to a softer mound can only help solidify a stable that was blamed for Philadelphia's previous lack of a division lead this spring. It may not be so comfortable for the Braves.