ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Inter Miami Scores Late to Force 3-3 Draw with Philadelphia Union

An exciting match at Subaru Park ended in a 3-3 tie as Miami scored twice in the closing minutes. The draw kept Philadelphia’s unbeaten run going at nine games straight….

Rachel Pitts
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on May 24, 2025

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on…

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

An exciting match at Subaru Park ended in a 3-3 tie as Miami scored twice in the closing minutes. The draw kept Philadelphia's unbeaten run going at nine games straight.

The home team scored first when Quinn Sullivan blasted in a shot from Kai Wagner's corner. Right before halftime, Tai Baribo connected with Mikael Uhre's pass during a scramble to put Philadelphia up 2-0.

Miami got one back when Tadeo Allende headed in Noah Allen's cross at the 60-minute mark. The away team thought they had another goal minutes later, but it was called offside.

In the 73rd minute, Baribo found the net again. Nathan Harriel's throw-in reached Danley Jean Jacques, who found Baribo for a perfect finish - his fourth game with multiple goals this year.

The last few minutes brought intense action. Lionel Messi bent in an 87th-minute free kick after Jakob Glesnes' foul. With just moments remaining, Telasco Segovia shocked everyone by scoring to tie it up.

Young goalkeeper Andrew Rick made only his second start for Philadelphia, holding his own against Miami's powerhouse lineup featuring Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets.

The two-goal performance put Baribo on top of the MLS scoring chart with 13 goals. During the game, coach Bradley Carnell adjusted by moving Baribo forward while Jean Jacques pushed up.

NFL player Cooper DeJean started things off by leading the drum line.

The point keeps Philadelphia leading the East, while Miami sits at 6-3-5. The Union's next game is Wednesday night when Toronto FC comes to town.

Philadelphia Union
Rachel PittsEditor
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
Related Stories
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesus Bueno (20) dribbles the ball against the Columbus Crew during the second half in a Leagues Cup semifinal match at Lower.com Field
UnionJesus Bueno Reflects on 5th Season with Philadelphia UnionDylan MacKinnon
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against D.C. United during the second half at Subaru Park.
UnionUnion Beat DC United And Extend Record StreakDylan MacKinnon
Andre Blake #18 of Philadelphia Union kicks the ball
UnionAndre Blake Gets 100th Clean Sheet in Union’s 3-0 Win Over AtlantaRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect