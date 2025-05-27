CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 24: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on…

An exciting match at Subaru Park ended in a 3-3 tie as Miami scored twice in the closing minutes. The draw kept Philadelphia's unbeaten run going at nine games straight.

The home team scored first when Quinn Sullivan blasted in a shot from Kai Wagner's corner. Right before halftime, Tai Baribo connected with Mikael Uhre's pass during a scramble to put Philadelphia up 2-0.

Miami got one back when Tadeo Allende headed in Noah Allen's cross at the 60-minute mark. The away team thought they had another goal minutes later, but it was called offside.

In the 73rd minute, Baribo found the net again. Nathan Harriel's throw-in reached Danley Jean Jacques, who found Baribo for a perfect finish - his fourth game with multiple goals this year.

The last few minutes brought intense action. Lionel Messi bent in an 87th-minute free kick after Jakob Glesnes' foul. With just moments remaining, Telasco Segovia shocked everyone by scoring to tie it up.

Young goalkeeper Andrew Rick made only his second start for Philadelphia, holding his own against Miami's powerhouse lineup featuring Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets.

The two-goal performance put Baribo on top of the MLS scoring chart with 13 goals. During the game, coach Bradley Carnell adjusted by moving Baribo forward while Jean Jacques pushed up.

NFL player Cooper DeJean started things off by leading the drum line.