From horse racing and Major League Baseball to boxing and Major League Soccer, sporting history for May 23 is abounding with notable moments and stories from legends of the games.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on May 23 include:

1873: In the first-ever Preakness Stakes, George Barbee won riding the horse Survivor and finishing with a time of 2:43.

1883: William Donohue won the Kentucky Derby with a time of 2:43 on the horse Leonatus.

1901: In the Belmont Stakes, Henry Spencer and the horse Commando won with a time of 2:21.

1922: Boxer Gene Tunney suffered the only loss of his career to Harry Greb with a 15-round unanimous decision.

1926: Hack Wilson was the first player to hit a home run off the Wrigley Field scoreboard.

1932: Australian cyclist Hubert Opperman set world records in paced cycling, covering 1,384 kilometers in 24 hours and 1,606 kilometers in 28 hours, 55 minutes, and 39 seconds.

1941: Joe Louis knocked out Buddy Baer in one round and defended his World Heavyweight Boxing title for the 20th time.

1948: Joe DiMaggio hit three consecutive home runs, leading the Yankees to beat the Indians 6-5.

1962: Joe Pepitone became the second Yankee player to hit two home runs in one inning.

1968: AC Milan beat Hamburger SV, winning the European Cup Winner's Cup.

1981: Wilfred Benitez knocked out Maurice Hope in 12 rounds, becoming the youngest three-time world champion.

1990: Milan beat Benfica 1-0, defending their title and winning their fourth European Cup.

1991: Tommy Greene pitched a no-hitter against the Montreal Expos.

1991: The San Diego Sockers won their fourth consecutive Major League Soccer championship.

1992: The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 to win the Prince of Wales Conference Final.

2001: Bayern Munich beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties, winning the UEFA Champions League final.

2007: AC Milan gained their seventh UEFA Champions League title, beating Liverpool 2–1 in the final.

2013: Patrick Roy was named head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, the team he'd previously played for and won two Stanley Cups with.

2021: Phil Mickelson won his sixth major title at the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest winner in history at age 50.

Among these May 23 statistics, three particularly stand out: Tunney's boxing record, Pepitone's two-homer inning, and Mickelson's golf career. Gene Tunney was renowned for his boxing success, with a record of 65-1-1m and for his intellectual pursuits and previous military service during World War I.