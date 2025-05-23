ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Phillies vs Athletics Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
DENVER, CO – MAY 22: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by Max Kepler #17 after he made a catch on the run to end the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 22, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies (32-18) take their seven-game winning streak to Sacramento, where they'll face the Athletics (22-29) tonight at Sutter Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. EST. 

The Athletics, meanwhile, hope to finally stop their nine-game losing streak following a four-game sweep by the Los Angeles Angels at home earlier in the week.

The Phillies, leading the National League East, will send ace right-hander Zack Wheeler (5–1, 2.67 ERA) to the mound. Wheeler threw six shutout innings in his last start against the Colorado Rockies. 

The Athletics will send out left-hander Jeffrey Springs (5–3, 3.91 ERA), who gave up just one run in 6.2 innings pitched in his last (and most impressive) start.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (-112)
  • Athletics +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -181
  • Athletics +159

Total

  • OVER 9.5 (+101)
  • UNDER 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 7-0 straight up in their last seven games.
  • The Athletics are 0-9 straight up in their last nine games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the Phillies' last six games.
  • The total has gone OVER in 11 of the Athletics' last 14 games..
  • The Phillies are 15-10 against the spread when playing on the road..
  • The Athletics are 9-16 against the spread when playing at home..

Phillies vs Athletics Injury Reports

Phillies

  • Aaron Nola, SP - 15-day IL (ankle).

Athletics

  • Gio Urshela, 3B - Out (hamstring).
  • Ken Waldichuk, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Brady Basso, RP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

"I am taking Philadelphia to cover the -1.5 run spread (-110) against Sacramento on Friday night .... The Phillies have Zack Wheeler on the mound for this one, and there are very few pitchers in baseball better than him. Wheeler has a 2.67 ERA on the season so far, which improves to 2.35 in night games. The Athletics' lineup has been truly abysmal lately, averaging just 2.9 runs per game during their current 9-game losing streak, and don't stand much of a chance against Wheeler." — Alex Porter, Statsalt

"Philadelphia's offense has been firing on all cylinders recently, powering them through an intense race with the Mets for the top spot in the NL East. The Phillies' lineup has been consistently scoring runs and putting pressure on opposing pitchers as they aim to seize first place. Meanwhile, Sacramento is hoping to put a stop to Philadelphia's hot streak and secure a crucial victory on their home field to shift momentum in their favor." — Dylan Hellebrand, Picks and Parlays

"Jeffrey Springs has done a great job over his last four starts, but he'll have a tall task to keep the Phillies quiet. Philadelphia has been killing the southpaws over the last couple of weeks. The Athletics should struggle to get to Zack Wheeler, who is in the 98th percentile in expected ERA, 95th percentile in expected batting average, and 84th percentile in hard-hit percentage. I can only take the Phillies at the runline in this game." — Viktor Allenson, Winners and Whiners

