Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 14: Indiana Vassilev #19 of Philadelphia Union passes the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Subaru Park on May 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Are Inter Miami's defensive woes a temporary issue or a curse that threatens to crush the star-studded team's chances? It's fair to ask, following Miami's ugly display of poor angles, bad tackling, and listless pursuit in a series of high-scoring losses. Vancouver's 5-2 aggregate romp in the Champions Cup semifinals was a prelude to Miami allowing 11 goals-against in four league matches to follow.

The Herons visit the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, set to perform as a two-to-one underdog to earn three points. It would be preferable if Messi's gang didn't have to face one of Major League Soccer's hottest teams, a Pennsylvania club that snapped right up from an early slump.

Philadelphia is tied atop the MLS Eastern Conference and could be on top of the world if the Union outscore the Herons this time. Will Philly validate its odds to win and keep Miami's swoon going?

Spread

Inter Miami +0.25 (-108)

Philadelphia Union -0.25 (-112)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +210

Philadelphia Union +115

Draw +280

Total

Over 3 (Ev)

Under 3 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Inter Miami is winless in its last three matches.

Totals have gone over in six consecutive Inter Miami matches.

The Philadelphia Union has won three matches in a row across competitions.

Philadelphia is on an eight-match unbeaten streak across competitions.

Miami has beaten Philadelphia four straight times since July 2023.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring pull.

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Defender Neil Pierre is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with a knee injury.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

At some point, the front of Miami's formation will perform so well that opposing teams are too preoccupied to score as many goals. But it's faulty to think an aging icon or his careworn, if hand-selected, teammates can sustain a whole season dribbling the ball. Not even NBA point guards get to do that, let alone No. 10 .

David Beckham may be forced to make a coaching change, if only to get the Herons trying harder without the football from another formation. Christian Polanc of The Cooligans, as reported by Yahoo Sports, has charged HC Javier Mascherano as having his squad "barely defending," and throwing away its season.