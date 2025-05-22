This Day in Sports History: May 22

Sports in May focuses on MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and the French Open. May 22 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Read on to find out more about these exciting events.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments that occurred on May 22 in the world of sports include:

1884: One-armed pitcher Hugh Daily struck 13 hitters.

John Bullman won the Belmont Stakes riding the horse Masterman with a time of 2:22:6.

Cliff Curtis of the Braves lost his 23rd game in a row.

Lou Gehrig became the first player to hit three home runs in a game for the third time.

The New York Yankees turned a triple-play.

55-year-old Louis Chiron finished sixth in the Grand Prix, becoming the oldest competitor in the race.

The Boston Red Sox hit an American League record of four home runs in one inning.

Roger Maris walked five times in a nine-inning game.

Willie Stargell hit three home runs, a double, and a single, as the Pirates beat the Cubs 13-6.

Mel Stottlemyre walked 11 batters but still got a 2-0 win.

The Kentucky Colonels beat the Indiana Pacers 4-1 and won the ABA Championship.

The Red Sox and Brewers combined for 11 home runs in a game, tying the single-game record.

The Reds' Pete Rose scored his 2,108th career run and passed Hank Aaron as the National League scoring leader.

Sherri Turner won the LPGA Championship, her only major title.

An MLB record, Andre Dawson was intentionally walked five times in a game.

The Blackhawks beat the Oilers 4-0 and won the Clarence Campbell Conference Final.

Riddick Bowe scored a technical knockout over Jesse Ferguson in two rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title.

Juventus beat Ajax 4-2 on penalty kicks and won the UEFA Champions League final.

Tiger Woods won Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards.

Annika Sörenstam was the first woman to play on the PGA Tour in 58 years.

Manchester United beat Millwall 3-0 and won the English FA Cup Final.

ACT Brumbies won their second Super Rugby final.

Roger Federer won Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards.

Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-0 and won the UEFA Champions League.

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship.

Looking back on these May 22 moments, the standouts include Gehrig's three home runs in one game, the Kentucky Colonels' championship, and Annika Sörenstam playing on the PGA Tour.