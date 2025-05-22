97.5 The Fanatic Phillies Notebook: A Sad Group of MLB Opponents

The Philadelphia Phillies took all seven games in the season series against the Colorado Rockies in 2025. How much pride should they take in dominating the Rockies, a team on pace to set the MLB loss record?

Their May schedule against the Rockies and other MLB bottom-feeders exposes a cringy lack of competitive balance.

Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park

Friday 5/16: Win 8-4

Saturday 5/17: Win 5-2

Sunday 5/18: Win 1-0

Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

Monday 5/19: Win 9-3

Tuesday 5/20: Win 7-4

Wednesday 5/21: Win 9-5

Thursday 5/22: Win 2-0

A Sad Group of MLB Opponents

The Phillies swept the Tampa Bay Rays at the spring training facilities of the New York Yankees in early May. The questionable circumstances reflecting on the MLB product were only just beginning.

MLB Rivalry Weekend featured a cross-state opponent that traveled to Citizens Bank Park with a 15-29 record.

The Phillies outclassed the Pirates in another sweep. Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings in the middle game of the series that exposed the lack of legitimate competition between the two franchises in the modern MLB era.

Paul Skenes appropriately represented the state of his organization in the series finale. Pittsburgh’s phenom threw his first career complete game in a losing effort. The Phillies won 1-0 thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice while the Pirates failed one of the most dynamic young stars in the game with no run support.

The Rockies somehow challenged the Phillies even less. The four-game set at Coors Field felt more like a college football game on Labor Day Weekend between a top-five powerhouse and an undermanned mid-major accepting a blowout loss for the sake of some decent tv revenue.

The Phillies belted the worst pitching staff in the majors for 25 runs off 46 hits in the first three games.

After they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning in the second game of the series, FanDuel set their live moneyline at -950. The Rockies never stepped to the plate with a reasonable chance to win the game.

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Veteran right-hander German Marquez stopped the bleeding in the series finale. However, the Phillies again finished a sweep with a low-scoring win.

Opponents barely need to take the Rockies seriously. The sweep dropped them to 8-42 at a staggering 136 loss pace that would shatter the MLB record of 121 set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024.

Phillies fans enjoyed a trip to Coors Field for some E-A-G-L-E-S chants and a few cold beers at the rooftop bars accentuating the beautiful scenery of downtown Denver. However, the Rockies have allowed their fluky ballpark to shape their franchise fate.

The altitude allows cheap home runs at an alarming rate. The giant outfield alleys that attempt to compensate for the altitude lead to more extra-base hits, and pitchers can’t properly throw breaking pitches in the Denver air.

If the Rockies sink low enough to set the MLB loss record, it might finally convince ownership – or anyone paying attention – that an indoor stadium with controlled elements is necessary for formidable, balanced competition.

Will the Phillies get back to normal after the trip to Denver? No, they’ll visit the home of the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League.

The Athletics – who for some reason aren’t called the Sacramento Athletics – play their 2025 home games at Sutter Health Park with a capacity of just over 14,000.

Maybe they should’ve stayed at Connie Mack Stadium in North Philadelphia. The A's have slipped to last place in the American League West.

Bryce Harper said in April that anyone who complains about the Los Angeles Dodgers running up a lucrative payroll is thinking with a loser’s mentality.

The Pirates, Rockies, and Athletics will combine to spend an estimated $102 million less than the Dodgers and only $6 million more than the Phillies on their 2025 payroll. It’s certainly not a winner’s mentality.

If the MLB loss record falls two seasons in a row with a new collective bargaining agreement on the horizon, expect some financial battles to land in the baseball headlines.

Alvarado, Abel Indirectly Impact MLB Trade Deadline

The news about Jose Alvarado’s PED suspension forces the Phillies to make short-term and long-term adjustments to their pitching staff. However, a well-timed breakout performance softened the blow just after the unfortunate news dropped.

Mick Abel threw six shutout innings against the Pirates in his MLB debut on Sunday. The 2020 first-rounder commanded his pitches immediately. He reached 99 miles per hour on the gun with his fastball, and the movement on his curveball kept Pittsburgh’s lineup off balance through one of the fastest games in modern Phillies history.

Abel’s impressive 2.53 ERA in eight starts in Triple A this season has rekindled the organization’s optimism that once made him a top prospect. The benefit of a dominant MLB debut turns the spotlight to different options that could help the Phillies compensate for Alvarado’s absence.

The 23-year-old has already shown his immediate value at the MLB level, but he probably won't steal a spot in a crowded rotation. Could he transition to the bullpen?

It’s sometimes easier for relief pitchers to stick to a limited number of pitches. Abel could potentially rely on his fastball and curveball this season without too much focus on developing other pitches he’ll need to sustain a long MLB career.

His velocity translates well to a bullpen role. Other starters on the current roster like Taijuan Walker and Aaron Nola who would be candidates for a move don’t necessarily check the same boxes of traditional bullpen characteristics.

If the Phillies don’t convert Abel, they will consider acquiring a high-leverage reliever who assumes Alvarado’s role. Abel has suddenly improved his trade value for a World Series contending organization that could spend aggressively before the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.

Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals will dominate the trade rumors. However, both their clubs have gone on recent hot streaks and avoided the seller label, at least temporarily. Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles would also cost a high price on the trade market.

If Dave Dombrowski holds onto Abel, his improved confidence in the farm system’s pitching depth with another projected MLB starter could push him to move another prospect lower in the system with less reluctancy.

The direct and indirect results of Abel’s gem at Citizens Bank Park have given the Phillies options to consider as they piece together a plan for their pitching staff.

Rafael Devers Drama Shines Light On Phillies

The Boston Red Sox have landed in the MLB headlines for the wrong reasons this season. Their decision to sign Alex Bregman to play third base pushed Rafael Devers to a new de facto role as a designated hitter. Their $313 million star wasn't happy about the sudden switch.

How did the Red Sox react when a long-term injury to Triston Casas created a need at first base? They asked Devers to switch positions yet again.

The three-time All-Star isn’t maximizing his contributions to the Red Sox, and he’d benefit from a better team mentality and a seemingly logical move to first base.

However, Eric Hosmer pointed out on Baseball Tonight during 97.5 The Fanatic overnights that the Red Sox as an organization have mishandled their treatment of a star player who deserved better. Hosmer criticized the lack of communication from executive Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora about the Bregman signing.

His point of view presented a more realistic explanation of why Devers is so upset about Boston’s intention to change his position.

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

There’s a reason the Phillies don’t have this problem.

Trea Turner could ultimately switch positions before his current contract expires in 2033. However, the Phillies intend to maintain their organizational credibility as an attractive free agent destination by honoring their commitment to Turner as their shortstop in the prime years of his career.

Turner isn’t helping his own case to stay at his preferred position for the 10-year duration of the deal. If he continues to struggle defensively, he’ll force Dombrowski to consider reshuffling Philadelphia’s fielding alignment.

The situation with Devers in Boston sheds light on the complexities of a potential position change. It’s not as simple as expecting a player with a lucrative contract worth $300+ million to do what he’s told.

Dombrowski and Rob Thomson must strike the delicate balance between expecting players to do what’s best for the Phillies and maintaining their reputation as an organization that handles their business admirably.

While Thomson takes heated criticism from frustrated fans perceiving a lack of emotion, Larry Bowa complimented Thomson for his ability to communicate with a new generation of athletes. He's taken on the task of balancing a club full of stars who have joined the Phillies with previous track records in other MLB organizations.

“It's hard to get your point across if you want to do it in the dugout. Everything's got to be behind closed doors. I'm not saying players are sensitive, but it's a different generation now (with) great athletes out there. I think Rob Thomson has (done) a great job. I mean, when you have a bunch of guys that are established players and you have to make sure everybody in the clubhouse is on the same page, I think that's very difficult sometimes, but it's completely different than when I managed.” -Larry Bowa

Turner’s poor defense has hurt the Phillies at points during his three seasons in red pinstripes. He might ultimately move to second base or center field, but any expectation for the Phillies to force that transition with no hesitation doesn’t properly consider the big picture.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies head to Sacramento to face the vagabond Athletics for a three-game weekend set over Memorial Day Weekend. They'll rest for the holiday on Monday while 24 MLB teams take the diamond in eight different time windows throughout the day.

Friday 5/23 at 10:05pm: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.67 ERA) vs. Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA)

Saturday 5/24 at 10:05PM: Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 3.10 ERA) vs. TDB

Sunday 5/25 at 4:05pm: Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 1.95 ERA) vs. Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.06 ERA)