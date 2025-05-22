ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
DENVER, CO - MAY 21: Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies is caught trying to advance to second after hitting an RBI single as Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies applies the tag at Coors Field on May 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Tovar was called safe on the play but it was overturned after a Phillies challenge. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will wrap up their series against the Colorado Rockies tonight. These teams are in drastically different positions, as the Phillies currently lead the NL East, while the Rockies own the worst record in the MLB by a long shot.

Aiming to contribute to keeping Colorado in the cellar is Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez. Suarez's early campaign was marred by a back injury that sidelined him for six appearances, but his play since his return has largely been top-shelf. After a poor outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez put together two starts in which he totalled 14 innings of work while only allowing three runs. The Rockies present a prime opportunity for Suarez to continue to get back into shape against an offense that has seldom done anything correctly.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockies are at a disadvantage in this pitching duel. German Marquez has endured an absolutely atrocious start to the season, putting up an 8.78 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP. Those numbers are usually seen after pitchers have a bad start to open the season, but Marquez has made nine starts. Most recently, the Diamondbacks hammered home five runs in three innings against the righty. The Phillies are a great offensive lineup, and they should be licking their chops at the opportunity to hit against Marquez.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (-194)
  • Rockies +1.5 (+173)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -289
  • Rockies +262

Totals

  • Over 11 (-112)
  • Under 11.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on May 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Phillies are 11-7 ATS when they enter the game as road favorites.
  • The Phillies are 14-15 ATS in games they play after a win.
  • The under is 14-9-1 when Philadelphia plays on the road.
  • The Rockies are 7-15 ATS as home underdogs.
  • The Rockies are 15-32 ATS as underdogs.
  • The under is 27-10-1 when the Rockies enter the game as underdogs.

Phillies vs Rockies Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

  • No injuries of note.

Colorado Rockies

  • Thairo Estrada, 2B - Out.
  • Kris Bryant, DH - Out
  • Victor Vodnik, RP - Out.

Phillies vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

Rickey MacKenzie of Picks and Parlays writes, "With a hot lineup and the advantage in experience on the mound, Philadelphia should stay in control. Palmquist may show flashes, but the Phillies' firepower and Walker's presence should be enough to seal it. Take Walker and the Phillies to dominate this game from start to finish. Final Score Prediction: Phillies win 7-2."

The Phillies will likely win and cover, but neither of those picks carries an appealing price. Instead, the under is the best play available. Marquez has been awful, but the Rockies should go to the bullpen before things get egregiously bad to stem the bleeding. On the other end, Suarez has been excellent in his recent appearances, and Colorado's lineup is truly one of the worst in the league. In order for more than 11 runs to be scored in the game, Philadelphia would likely have to score eight or nine runs, which is not impossible, but certainly is not likely. The under is the play.

Colorado RockiesPhiladelphia Phillies
Ezra BernsteinWriter
