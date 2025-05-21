This Day in Sports History: May 21

Featured sporting events in May include MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and the French Open. Over the years, May 21 has witnessed noteworthy sports moments and legendary performances. Read on to take a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on May 21 include:

1819: The first bicycle in the U.S. was seen in New York City.

Looking back on these May 21 events, the ones that stand out are the Dodgers scoring 15 runs in one inning, the Canadiens' consecutive Stanley Cup wins, and Koepka's fifth major title.