The Tush Push Lives To See Another Season

Rejoice Eagles fans, the Tush Push lives to see another season. After delaying the vote, and there being a full media blitz by the NFl to try and ban it,…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rejoice Eagles fans, the Tush Push lives to see another season. After delaying the vote, and there being a full media blitz by the NFl to try and ban it, the Packers Proposal to ban the Push Play did not pass at the Owners Meetings.

Back in the March meetings, the vote was 16-16 to ban the Tush Push. They gained 6 more votes by the time of the Owner's meetings. But that is not enough. They needed 24 votes to ban the Tush Push. They only got 22. Two short.

Roger Goodell wanted the play banned. He actively campaigned for that result. He failed. In the end, sanity and reason prevailed. The Eagles will not be punished for being better than everyone at a play. The league could not conspire to take away something only 1 team is able to do.

Another Win For The Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie made one last impassioned defense of the play. He spoke for half an hour and told fellow owners that voting to ban the play would be in the face of player safety, citing the evidence showing it is one of the safest plays in the league. Jason Kelce followed that up by disproving the lies that the Tush Push is why he retired. It was enough to convince 9 other teams to back them up.

Adam Schefter shared the teams that voted against banning the Tush Push.

The Eagles' Twitter account celebrated with a post that could easily be interpreted as a shot at the Packers.

We will likely go through this again next season. The NFL will not drop this. But for at least another year, the Eagles will keep pushing that tush.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
